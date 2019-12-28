DotComp: Dantonio keeps latest bowl win in perspective
NEW YORK - Michigan State football quietly reached a new stage as a program, Friday night.It’s a stage at which coaches and players have to apologize a little bit, and voice a disclaimer, while hoi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news