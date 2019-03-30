WASHINGTON, D.C. - The more Tom Izzo learns about this team, the more he loves.





He didn’t know Matt McQuaid could become a defensive stopper.





He didn’t know Kenny Goins could become a go-to scorer.





He didn’t know he could win in the Sweet 16 with neither of them able to deliver at their best.





He didn’t know Xavier Tillman could become a defensive chameleon and a cerebral basketball assassin.





He didn’t know Cassius Winston could play solid defense and become the leader he has been in the last couple of months.





He didn’t know this team could or would continue to win without Joshua Langford, and then without Nick Ward, and now without Kyle Ahrens.





They keep winning, with each step more impressive than the last - including Friday night’s 80-63 victory over LSU in the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals.





He didn’t know Aaron Henry would go from functional to difference-maker in the last month of the season.





He didn’t know that Henry and Gabe Brown could rise up as rookies at the Sweet 16 and each post a career-high in points.





He didn’t expect to still be playing on March 31. He really didn’t. But here they are, getting ready to play Duke on Sunday in the Elite Eight, with Izzo gaining a shot to dance into his eighth Final Four.





He didn’t know these players would command so much trust. And he didn’t know he could love it this much, again.





Michigan State dominated LSU at times in the first half, rebounded the way Izzo dreamed, but somehow the Spartans were up by only 12 at halftime, after Tremont Waters’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer. And then the Spartans were up by only nine after Waters hit another 3-pointer at the start of the second half.





Then Waters stole the ball from Winston and hit a lay-up to cut it to 40-35.





Then LSU cut it to 40-36 on a free throw, two minutes into the second half.





That’s when trust and toughness were called to the forefront. But first Tom Izzo had to trust himself.





LSU had momentum. The Tigers, champions of the Southeastern Conference, were the most athletic team Michigan State had played all year - and the streakiest, and maybe the most explosive.





Here were the Spartans, standing right in the middle of the type of Tiger run Izzo had seen on film several times.















