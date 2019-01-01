SANTA CLARA, Calif - For those who claim the Redbox Bowl doesn’t mean anything, I invite you to try losing the Redbox Bowl and then tell me it doesn’t mean anything.

On New Year’s Eve, and into New Year’s Day of 2019, Michigan State supporters were groaning about the season that got away before it ever got going.

But I’m here to tell you that the team you cheered 370 days ago that won the Holiday Bowl and went 10-3 is the same team that went 7-6 and lost to Oregon, 7-6, in the Redbox Bowl this season. Same team. It’s almost entirely the same roster, the same players. Some will bemoan that it’s the same coaches. The same bad coaches that gave us 10-3 last year.

Pause and look at the scores of some of the big wins and swing games from last season: 17-10 (vs. Iowa), 14-10 (vs. Michigan), 17-9 (vs. Indiana) and 17-7 (vs. Maryland).