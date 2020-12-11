SpartanMag - DotComp: Barnett's decision to enter the portal - what it means

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State coaches were aware that sophomore cornerback Julian Barnett was considering a move into the transfer portal. They tried to get him to stay, and thought they had succeeded. But Barnett surprised them by entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday evening. Sources tell SpartanMag.com that Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker met with Barnett and discussed the situation deeply. But Barnett opted out of the program instead.

WHAT IT MEANS

Michigan State is losing one of the most talented players on the roster. Barnett started one game for the Spartans this year and wasn’t able to maintain a role in the playing group as a defensive back. However, Barnett had the talent to be an impact player in the future. Spartan coaches were hoping he would stick with the program’s process longer. Barnett, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore from Belleville, Mich., was the highest-ranked recruit on the roster. As of last week, Barnett was a third-string cornerback who worked as a special teams gunner early in the season but lost that role after miscues in the Iowa game. Despite occasional missteps on special teams, his talent flashed. In the season opener against Rutgers, Barnett’s speed popped in impressive fashion when he raced across the field to make a tackle during a long kickoff return. When starting cornerback Chris Jackson missed the Iowa game due to injury, Michigan State moved Shakur Brown from slot nickel to cornerback. That opened up the starting nickel position for the Iowa game. Barnett got the call and started against the Hawkeyes. However, Barnett only played the first series of each half, totaling 13 snaps in that game. He saw two snaps of playing time against Indiana, but never saw the field with the defensive 11 again.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Insiders told SpartanMag.com midway through the season that Barnett’s talent was apparent in practice but he was having trouble getting a handle on the new system. MSU’s secondary coverages, as shown in the victory over Northwestern, are among the most varied in the Big Ten. Barnett was recruited primarily as a defensive back by Mark Dantonio, but Barnett played wide receiver last year as a true freshman, helping the Spartans solve emergency depth problems at the position. He played 265 snaps on offense last year and had 13 catches for 182 yards. Barnett moved back to his natural and favored position of defensive back for the 2020 season. By the time Barnett stepped away from the program on Thursday, he had barely spent 10 weeks learning the system in pads under Tucker and cornerbacks coach Harlon Barnett. A lack of spring practice and summer workouts due to the COVID-19 shutdown delayed the beginning of his learning process on the defensive side of the ball at the college level. Nick Saban would laugh at a guy who pulled the pin after only 10 weeks in “the process." That's not much time to learn a system if learning a system isn't your strong suit. Remember that Julian Barnett isn’t a guy who spent a freshman season learning the Dantonio defensive system. When the Spartans put on pads this year in mid-September, the only defensive knowledge Barnett brought to the practice field was what he learned in high school. There were Zoom meetings during the spring and summer, but that only goes so far. Sometimes a guy doesn't know what he doesn't know until he gets on the field and fails for a few weeks. In this case, games began on Oct. 24 and there wasn't much time for on-field tutoring. Of course, young guys learn every day in the fall, but it’s not like the patience and baby steps that are afforded during spring ball. Remaining on the bench during blowout losses to Indiana and Ohio State doesn’t sit well with players who were told they were among the Top 100 in America when coming out of high school.

