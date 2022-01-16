DotComp: Analyzing the merits of MSU's substitution decisions

East Lansing, Mich. - The college basketball season felt like it hit a new chapter, Saturday. No. 10-ranked Michigan State lost, deserved to lose, and Tom Izzo knew it. He kind of predicted there soon would be a day like this, and it seemed like he almost enjoyed it. “This is no surprise,” Izzo said. “We’ve been living on borrowed time.” He warns there will be more misfires if things don’t change. Maybe this ragged 64-62 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Breslin Center can help the Spartans kick the machine into working order again. “We were playing very well this season, until we started thinking we are an offensive team,” Izzo said Michigan State leads the Big Ten in most offensive stats. But Izzo knew there were screws loose with his team’s defense, rebounding and hustle focus. Meanwhile, the turnover problem never subsided. “I said the turnovers are going to get us,” Izzo said. “That’s my job to fix, so I’ll blame nobody but me.” That’s noble to take blame for turnovers, but he wasn’t the one out there throwing passes to ghosts on basic ball reversals. As ugly as the turnovers were, Izzo had more of a problem with uneven effort early in the game. “That game was not lost at the end,” he said. “It was not lost in the middle. It was sort of lost at the start with a couple of players just walking around.” It was symptomatic of a sleepy holiday season and a New Year slumber for this team which has racked up wins, but looked decreasingly impressive while doing so. “In my mind, it’s been lost since Christmas,” Izzo said. “Against High Point, we didn’t guard anybody. Over there (at Northwestern on Jan. 2), we didn’t guard very well. Against Minnesota, we didn’t defend very well or rebound very well. “We have not done the things that have made Michigan State good. “We have a good team. We have good guys. But I think they are reading their press clippings, thinking they are better than they are, and thinking they are going to reinvent the way to win. “My staff and I did not do a very good job of making sure that didn’t happen.” Defense wasn’t bad in this game. Michigan State held Northwestern to 34.8 percent shooting, after the Wildcats were a hot 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from 3-point range in the first half. But Northwestern continued to be a few beats quicker for loose balls and rebounds, and a few barbell reps stronger in the post when Michigan State experimented once again with a smaller front line for a few criticial moments late in the game. Some strange officiating hurt both teams down the stretch, but Michigan State benefitted from one more iffy whistle than the Wildcats. However, Marcus Bingham was unable to capitalize. He missed the front end of a one-and-one with less than :01 second remaining, failing to force overtime. With COVID safegaurds preventing media access to the locker room, only three players were available for podium interviews after the game - Julius Marble, Malik Hall and Gabe Brown. Three guys who played well. Bingham wasn’t available for interviews, so he didn’t get a chance to voice his regrets to the cameras and microphones. So he did so via social media.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSBiYWQgc3BhcnRhbiBuYXRpb24gSSBwcm9taXNlIEnigJlsbCBi ZSBiZXR0ZXIuIFNlZSB54oCZYWxsIGluIEFwcmlsIPCfkprinIzwn4++PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTWFyY3VzIEJpbmdoYW0gSnIgKEBtYXJjdXNiaW5naGFtMCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYXJjdXNiaW5naGFtMC9z dGF0dXMvMTQ4MjQ0NDUxMTE5NjMxMTU1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

When Izzo complained about players "walking around" early in the game, he was talking about Bingham. Bingham, who looked like he had All-Big Ten potential just a few weeks ago, was shortened to just eight minutes of playing time in the first half. Not surprisingly, Marble started in place of him in the second half. Bingham played only four minutes in the second half. Izzo and his staff had made the decision to sit Bingham for the rest of the game after Bingham’s undisciplined decision to launch a 17-foot shot off the dribble when Michigan State trailed 54-52 with 5:55 remaining. Bingham was already on the crap list for errors and shortcomings earlier in this game, and the Minnesota game. Some errors were caused by foggy focus and casualness. Other errors seemed to be due to Bingham trying too hard to make up for previous errors. The shot selection error was the most glaring of all. But then when Michigan State was gifted with an in-bound play with :01 second left, trailing by two, the obvious go-to player for a lob in situation was the 7-foot Bingham. So he was sent back into the game ice cold. He cut the wrong way on the play that was set up for him, maybe because Northwestern big man Ryan Young overplayed him to that side. Or maybe Bingham just did his own thing once again. At any rate, Bingham circled back around and Joey Hauser fed him with an alley-oop pass. Bingham was kind of bumped or clutched on his way up, drew a foul, and was given a trip to the foul line. Ice cold. You know what happened from there. Izzo doesn’t blame him for the miss. Izzo has experienced it himself. And I wouldn't be surprised if Izzo pulls out that wrinkled old Upper Peninsula daily newspaper article of the time he missed a free throw at the end of a state playoff game. That could be the first step toward recovery for both of them. Davis Smith was the first Spartan off the bench to console Bingham after he missed the shot. Gabe Brown put his arm around Bingham. Bingham was crushed but didn't seem interested in being consoled. He went through the handshake line. And then as he approached the tunnel, Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker put his arm around Bingham and said words of encouragement. Bingham nodded. But Bingham isn’t going to bounce back from this and become the player Izzo wants him to be and believes he can be unless Bingham acknowledges the errors of his casual play early in this game. His problems began 2:15 into the game on Northwestern’s third possession. Bingham didn’t play ball screen defense correctly on a side ball screen set for Northwestern guard Boo Buie. Buie came off the screen and Bingham was supposed to step up and out toward Buie, impact the driving guard, and then quickly get back to the big man he was guarding. Instead, Bingham played drop coverage. He gave ground. Buie attacked the void that wasn't supposed to be there. Bingham tried to time a blocked shot. But Buie shot a rainbow jumper over Bingham and made it, tying the game at 2-2. That basket might have seemed insignificant at the time, but you can’t do what Bingham just did in the Izzo program. They had mapped out how they wanted to defense these specific ball screens. Bingham failed from the beginning. Izzo looked over to Associate Head Coach Dwayne Stephens, as if to say, “Did you see that? Can you believe that?” Izzo yelled out to Bingham as he ran up the court with his palms up as if to say, “What the hell?” Bingham yelled some explanation back. At that instant, Tyson Walker passed counterbreak transition pass toward Bingham, but it clanked off of him for a turnover. Soon after that, less than 3 minutes into the game, Bingham had hands on hips and looked gassed. The next offensive set called for him to run up to Walker and set a ball screen. Instead, Bingham paused, got a late start AND WALKED toward Walker to set the ball screen. That’s the walking that Izzo was talking about. Unacceptable. A little later, Bingham tried to get open in the post. An entry pass from Hauser glanced off Bingham’s hands and went out of bounds as Bingham was involved in his second turnover in just three minutes. Marble was sent to the scorer’s table to check in for Bingham. Next possession, Northwestern ran the same side ball screen that Bingham had messed up earlier. This time, Bingham was quick, correct and had an impact on the guard and stuffed the beginnings of that possession. “That’s it!” Izzo yelled out to him, still unhappy that he had to point out the obvious. A few seconds later, with the shot clock at :03, Bingham had to attempt a 3-pointer. He missed. That’s acceptable. He had no choice. Then Marble checked in, nailed a face-up 16 footer and Marble was on his way to a career-high 18 points while Bingham was spiraling downward toward what might have been his worst day as a Spartan. So we are left pondering where this team goes from here, with Marble surging, Bingham floundering, and Izzo being asked afterward by media why Joey Hauser played center late in the game. Before we get into that, we need to pause and remember one very important thing about Bingham. He had a bout with COVID two and a half weeks ago. Bingham is a guy who has battled fatigue issues in the past even when he was healthy. Some players bounce back from COVID with no problem. Others have effects that take awhile to overcome. I haven’t had a chance to ask Bingham, or Izzo, whether COVID recovery has caused Bingham to take some backward steps in his quest to play with better endurance. But he certainly looked gassed very, very early in this game, and I can’t help but wonder if COVID recovery had something to do with Bingham walking around, as Izzo said, rather than hustling to set that ball screen. After the game, when Izzo talked about MSU’s recent shoddy play, he dated it back to the Dec. 29 game against High Point. He says the team hasn’t been right since then. Well, that was the first game they played without Bingham. Michigan State became one of the surprise teams in the country in November and December, in my opinion, because of Bingham’s surprising arrival and impact at both ends of the court. MSU’s defense, through the first one-third of the season, was drastically improved in comparison to last year, and I think Bingham’s good, and occasionally great, ball screen defense and disciplined rim protection was a big reason. This team was at its best when Bingham was at full blast. I'm sure he wants to get back to being the fully-charged Bingham. I’m just wondering how much of it is involuntary right now. In the meantime, Marble rose up with a terrific 18-point performance, going 7-of-7 from the field, including a pretty jump hook, and a 17-foot face-up jumper. The 6-foot-9 junior has had some flashpoint games this year, usually against the best competition. He had 15 points in just 11 minutes in the cage match against UConn on Thanksgiving Day. He had 13 in 16 minutes against Kansas in the season opener at Madison Square Garden. While Bingham's role expanded, Marble played only 9 minutes against Loyola, 7 against Penn State, 10 against Oakland. Marble had scored in double figures only once since the UConn game, and that was against High Point when Bingham was out. His role declined. All of that ended when he pounded Northwestern for 18 points and nearly rescued Michigan State to victory. Marble was so impressive that Izzo was asked after the game why Marble was on the bench during a long, critical juncture late in the game. Izzo was asked why Hauser was the choice at center in the late stages. “Julius played a lot, he played the most down the stretch," Izzo said. "When he got tired, D.J. (Dwayne Stephens) took him out. “I thought Marble played a lot in the second half. We didn’t give him as much of a chance in the first half because we played Marcus.” Well, let’s dive into the minutiae of this topic because playing time at the center position became a loud point of discussion on the message boards after this game, and in the press room. In the first half, Bingham and Marble each played eight minutes. Mady Sissoko played four. That’s the full 20 minutes for the center position. In the second half, Marble played 10 minutes, Bingham played 4. Sissoko didn’t play. That leaves six minutes for Hauser at center as Izzo’s staff went back to the Hauser and Hall tandem like they did in the Minnesota game. That was done for defensive purposes on that night. In this game, the decisions grew cloudy because Bingham was cast aside, Sissoko wasn’t reliable (he missed a screen assignment in the first half, moments before bailing things out with a 10-foot hook shot), and Marble was playing so well, and so much, that he became gassed and needed a rest.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

You might not remember it this way, but let’s take a moment to illuminate the biggest area of contention and controversy for Michigan State fans as they process the Spartans’ first loss since Black Friday.

First of all, realize that MSU’s legendarily successful system includes a transition game that requires its centers to sprint the middle lane after every change of possession, including made shots by the opposition.

Very few programs do this.

Michigan State has had success with it, for years. Count the banners.

In this game, you may remember Marble sprinting the middle lane for a lay-up via an A.J. Hoggard pass over the top. That cut Northwestern’s lead to 26-25 with 5:48 remaining in the first half.

That came after a made Northwestern basket. MSU’s counterbreak is called “the blitz.” Jud Heathcote named it.

Next possession, Northwestern scored again, and Michigan State blitzed again. Marble sprinted again.

This time, the Northwestern defense hustled back in time to cover Marble in the lane. But they were collapsed so far to the interior that no one covered Malik Hall as the trailer at the top of the key. He hit a 3-pointer from the very spot that AJ Granger, Draymond Green, Kenny Goins and several other Michigan State stretch fours have done over the years. The Michigan State center is asked to sprint the middle lane EVERY TIME. He might get a pass thrown to him for a lay-up once out of every 15 times he runs the floor. That’s fine. As long as he sprints to the rim, and causes the defense to collapse on him, that opens up 3-point shots in transition for the power forward at the top of the key, and for MSU’s wings running down either side. And if the opponent is successful in getting back on defense, that takes some fuel out of their gas tank, and they had better have enough depth as a team to deal with it, because Michigan State is certainly built to tax you in this area. Playing with this style causes Michigan State to get low fuel mileage from its centers. Michigan State is willing to pay that price. So, for the buffoons out there who claim that MSU’s center should be able to play 40 minutes a game just like Temple’s, or some other team, please realize that Michigan State runs with a different engine. Thank you. We have to explain this every year, but it’s apparently necessary. As for Marble, one of the most impressive, useful things he did for the long term in this game was the time he carried out a defensive switch onto Northwestern guard Casey Simmons as part of a side ball screen in the second half. After Marble switched onto him, Simmons saw that he was being guarded by a center and tried to drive. Marble moved his feet extremely well and beat Simmons to the baseline and cut him off. It was just one possession, but for a moment there, Marble looked like Andre Hutson, Xavier Tillman or Goins with the way he played switch defense, with his quick, strong lateral movement. I don’t think I’ve seen that from Marble before. If you get a big guy who can move like that on defense, it can create the effect of playing with six men on defense. And it can help take you to a Final Four. Just ask Dre, X and Kenny. But that type of defense consumes fuel, too. So while Marble was scoring all of those wonderful points, please realize that fuel was being burned along the way. Marble rolled hard to the rim off a ball screen, and Tyson Walker fed him in the post for a lay-up to give Michigan State a 48-46 lead with 11:00 to play. Then, on defense, Northwestern fed 7-foot Matthew Nicholson in the post. Marble bodied him up. Nicholson fumbled it out of bounds. Next possession, Marble scored on a put-back to give Michigan State a 50-46 lead with 10:10 to play. At this point, Marble had played seven of the first 10 minutes of the second half. With all that sprinting, blitzing, switching and jostling in the post, and scoring. And he’s not walking up the court like a Bo Ryan center. Next defensive possession, Northwestern’s Ryan Young hit a hook shot over Marble, cutting MSU’s lead to 50-48. Next Michigan State possession, Marble received the ball in the post, was double-teamed and he committed a turnover. Next Michigan State possession, Marble committed an over-the-back foul. His productivity was tapering off. He came out of the game, stopped at the sideline on his way to the bench, bent over and put his hands on his knees in exhaustion. Yes, he had a great impact on the game. Yes, he was playing the best game of his college career to this point. And yes, Michigan State was up 50-48 and you as a fan COULD NOT WAIT for him to get back into the game. But there was only 8:54 left in the game. When do you think he should have went back in? At this point, he had sprinted, banged and played 8:30 of the 11:30 that had been logged in the second half. At this point, do you put Bingham back in the game? No. Sissoko? No. Hauser with Hall? That’s who they went with. As awkward as Hauser can look at times, he has been grading out well on defense and the boards in recent games. And his shooting showed signs of coming around. When Northwestern notched its biggest lead of the second half at 46-39 with 14:50 to play, it was Hauser who immediately answered with a much-needed 3-pointer to cut it to 46-42. In a perfect world, a tag team of Bingham and Marble would could be something, if and when both players can get their entire games together. This program hasn’t seen that tag team in full action yet. Yet. But that’s something to keep hoping for, and working toward, as this season progresses. As for the Hauser decision, Michigan State led 50-48 with 8:54 when he re-entered the game after sitting for six minutes. By the time he left the game, 6:20 later, Michigan State had lost its lead and was trailing 62-58 with 2:34 left. That’s an overall -6 during that stretch. Was it all Hauser’s fault? Of course not. But let’s look at the minutia. Northwestern coach Chris Collins said after the game that he wanted to try to isolate the stronger Young against Hauser when Michigan State went to the small Hauser/Hall lineup.



THE BREAKDOWN

First possession, Young scored against Hauser and was fouled. The free throw gave Northwestern a 51-50 lead. Northwestern’s next possession, Young posted up Hauser, drew a foul, made one free throw. Northwestern led 52-50 with 7:05 left. So Hauser played center for those two minutes. Michigan State was outscored 4-0 during that stretch. Bingham was begging to go back in the game on the sideline. Coaches turned him down at least three times. Then Izzo relented and put Bingham back in the game, moving Hauser to the four. At that juncture, Hall had played seven straight minutes. That’s a long shift in the Michigan State system. First possession, Bingham scored on an alley-oop dunk from Walker. Game tied, 52-52 with 6:49 left. Next defensive possession, Bingham went for a blocked shot when a Northwestern guard drove the lane. Bingham missed the block attempt, and Bingham’s man got the offensive rebound, passed to a cutter for a lay-up and Northwestern went up 54-52 with 6:49 left. Izzo has never emphasized the blocked shot. He prefers defenders to remain solid and take away the path to the rim. However, disciplined rim protection above the rim with the blocked shot has been a strength for some of Izzo’s best defensive teams. And that was the case for Bingham and Michigan State earlier in the year. But it’s my observation that Bingham has become a little too overzealous about blocking shots. He pointed out that he had four blocked shots against Minnesota on Wednesday night, not three as the official scorer had it. This is something he’s thinking about. He shouldn’t. He should play Izzo-style, solid, wall-based defense, and block shots only when the opportunity arises. Izzo doesn't want players abandoning their rebounding duties to hunt blocked shots. But that's what he did on this play, and it cost Michigan State an un-Izzo-like defensive breach. Next Michigan State offensive possession, Bingham missed a 17-foot jumper off the dribble. Selfish play. I’m not sure he has hit an off-the-dribble jumper in his entire college career. It seemed like he was trying to do too much, trying to prove something, while realizing his time on the court might be running out for the afternoon. Can’t have that. Not if you want to be part of the blueprint that has raised all those banners you see above your head. Izzo pulled him out. Bingham was done for the day (aside from the late desperation lob). So Michigan State was down 54-52 with 5:42 left at the next whistle after Bingham’s missed 17 footer. What do you do now? Marble has only been sitting for three minutes. He had emptied the tank at the 8 minute mark. There is 5:42 left. If you put him in now, he might not have legs for the final two or three minutes. Bingham is done. Sissoko can’t be trusted just yet. So they put Hall back in and went with the Hall and Hauser tandem. The next three minutes went better for Hauser than you may remember. Next defensive possession, Nicholson made a hard cut toward Hauser, but missed his shot attempt. Next defensive possession, Young posted up Hauser and missed. Hauser was in the process of grabbing the defensive rebound, but Hall went after it too, and the ball bounced off both of them and out of bounds. Northwestern retained possession. On the second-chance possession, Gabe Brown and Tyson Walker had a defensive communication error, and left Chase Audige open for a 3-pointer which gave Northwestern a 57-52 lead with 4:38 left. After a Hall 4-point play, Young posted up Hauser, backed him down and missed a drop step field goal attempt. At this point, Northwestern was 0-for-3 in the post against Hauser since Bingham exited. On MSU’s next offensive possession, Hauser committed a foul while going for an offensive rebound. Northwestern, in the bonus, hit both free throws and led 59-56 with 3:36 to go. Next defensive possession, Northwestern ran some intricate action to get Young loose in the post against Hauser. Hauser had to honor other movements which caused him to be a half beat late in trying to put physical top-side front post denial defense on Young. Young gave Hauser a hard shove as he arrived. Hauser tried to meet him with an equally-timed bash. Hauser became off-balance, which happens to him a little too much. Young scored, while Hauser fouled him. Free throw made it 60-56 with 2:43 left. At this point, Northwestern was 1-for-4 while trying to attack Hauser in the post since Bingham’s exit. Time out, Michigan State. Hauser stayed in for MSU’s offensive in-bound. Max Christie drew a foul. Christie hit both free throws. Hauser checked out. Michigan State trailed 62-58 when Hauser left and Marble finally came back in, with 2:34 remaining. Stop right there. Michigan State went from down 2 to down 4 during the 3:08 when Hall and Hauser played together after the final Bingham gaffe. That’s not a huge disparity. But every point was critical. At this point, Marble had been out from 8:54 to 2:34. That’s 6:20. He was dead tired when he went out. How long should he have been out? A lot of geniuses discussed this topic with loud voices after the game. But after laying out all of the particulars, and hindsight being my specialty, I’m thinking rather than being out 6:20, he should have been out for maybe 4:20. But realize that Hauser was doing okay on defense for the first four minutes of that six-minute shift. In hindsight, experience maybe should have told us that Hauser was about to grow a little tired himself and hit a point of diminishing returns. The two minutes in question here, in my opinion, are the two minutes from the 4:30 mark to the 2:30 mark. Michigan State went from down 1 to down 4 during that stretch. Those who believe Marble should have gone in sooner really only have a quality argument for those extra two minutes. Nothing more. Would Marble have made a difference in those two minutes? The unknown is undefeated. Those in the pro-Marble camp assume he would have done an Hakeem Olajuwon impersonation during those two missing minutes. As it turned, this is how the remaining possessions went: Defensive possession, Marble looked very good on a hedge-and-recover versus a ball screen. Northwestern missed, Brown rebounded. Next offensive possession, Marble hit a hook shot in the post, cutting the lead to 62-60 with 1:36 left, and the Marble camp is pulling its hair out. Next defensive possession, a phantom foul is called on Walker. Northwestern hits two free throws, and goes up 64-60 with 1:13 left. Next offensive possession, Marble posts up. Northwestern double-teams him. He kicks it out. He gets it back, drives, and is fouled. Marble hits both free throws to cut it to 64-62 with :59 left. Marble camp still howling. Next defensive possession, Young posts up Marble and misses. Michigan State rebounds. Michigan State has a chance to win on this possession. Michigan State runs a screen-roll-replace for Hall popping out at the top of the key. Northwestern has it well-covered. The ball ends up in Marble’s hands and he tries a spinning drive, and fumbles the ball. A scramble ensues. Tied up. Jumpball, MSU’s possession. Marble got away with an overzealous error, there. Michigan State goes back to Hall. This time Izzo draws up a pindown wedge followed by a pick-and-pop, with Walker driving deep off the pick before popping it back to Hall at the top of the key. Hall is wide open in Kenny Goins territory, but missed the 3-pointer with :01 left. Northwestern is called for a travel on the defensive rebound (weird call). Then came the in-bound play, with Bingham back in the game and you know the rest. Izzo was asked why Hauser was in the game rather than Marble. “It was to get more offensive punch because we couldn’t score the ball,” Izzo said. “Give Julius credit. He did a hell of a job and he played pretty well. “I don’t know, maybe I should have put myself in the portal at the end of the game. “I thought you were going to ask why I didn’t play Marcus at the end. I don’t know. I’ll talk to D.J. about that and figure it out. I’m just going to say that they (the assistant coaches) made the choices and I seconded them.”

THE TAKEAWAY