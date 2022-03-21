DotComp: Almost amazing

Greenville, S.C. - There are a handful of plays in a handful of games that determine how blue your blood is, and how rich your legacy will grow. Tom Izzo and Michigan State had a chance to enrich theirs, and respectfully end Mike Krzyzewski coachin career in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Spartans fought back from a 9-point deficit to take a 5-point lead with five minutes to play. They looked like a blossoming, gelling threat in the West Regional. And they were. They had Gabe Brown delivering up to his third-team All-Big Ten resumé. In some ways, it might have been his best game of the year, when Michigan State needed it most. Tyson Walker, back from a bum ankle, began bringing Michigan State back from an 8-point deficit with 11:35 to go when he hit a step-back 3-pointer to cut it to 57-52. Then Marcus Bingham nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing as a screen-and-pop guy. He’s tried a few triples this year, sometimes to the chagrin of Mr. Izzo. But this one was drawn up for him, off a new look, and he delivered, making it 61-57. The chalk was working, Bingham was working, Brown was dunking. This was happening! Then Bingham had a put-back jam off an A.J. Hoggard miss to cut it to 63-59 with 8:46 left. I never got a chance to ask Hoggard about that play. I think Hoggard missed the shot on purpose. He shot so high off the backboard. He knew the ACC’s shot block leader, 7-foot-1 Mark Williams, would leave Bingham and come over to try to block his shot. I swear Hoggard passed the ball to Bingham, alley-oop style, OFF THE GLASS. This thing was coming together beautifully, heroically, poetically. And for Krzyzewski, dreadfully. “I’m an Army guy, but it looked like our ship was sinking,” Krzyzewski would say afterward. Max Christie, who was admittedly nervous prior to the Davidson game on Friday, grew up a bit in this game. His 3-pointer from the right corner off a Joey Hauser drive-and-kick cut it to 46-40 with 17:19 remaining and helped signal that the Spartans weren’t going away quietly, and the freshman guard would be a part of the noise. Seconds later, Christie chased down a range rebound and flipped it ahead to Brown for a run-out dunk, and it was 46-42, and it felt like March again. Next possession, Christie made a back door cut. Walker found him with a pass. Christie went up strong and high with two hands, probably fearful that Williams would leap and saw him off at the rim. But Williams never got off his feet. Christie was quick, strong, high, confident and threw down the dunk to cut it to 48-44. And then Christie came off a downscreen, curled to the lane and hit a 16-footer off the dribble at the elbow to cut it to 52-46. This was the Christie that Michigan State expected most of the season. This was the Christie that Duke recruited. Michigan State had executed a string of inspiring offensive plays. The problem was Duke kept scoring. When Roach drove on Gabe Brown and stopped in the lane to pop a 6-footer to make it 48-42 with 15:50 left, Izzo signaled out to his players “Shrink! Shrink!,” as in shrink the gaps. Meaning, sag off the man you are covering in order to help your teammate stop the driving threats. On that occasion, Walker didn’t sag enough. He was out too far on Duke guard Trevor Keels, who is a decent 3-point shooter, but not a great one. The game plan was to take away the drive and make 30-percent 3-point shooters like Keels prove they could make those shots in an intense environment such as this. But Michigan State allowed too many paths to the rim, too often. Like the time Jaden Akins didn’t sag off of Keels enough while Roach used a ball screen to drive the lane for a lay-up, extending Duke’s lead to 59-52 with 11:23 left. Izzo ripped into Akins about that one. Izzo loved how hard Michigan State played, and the guts they showed in coming back, and the offensive explosiveness. But they strangely didn’t adhere to his plea for proper help defense. Akins nodded his head. But the 2-point damage was done on that play. In this game, every bucket was big. A freshman lesson had been learned. But it was expensive. All night, Izzo was pulling players to the side and showing them how he wanted them to slide over and help their teammates. Or how he wanted them to over-shade Duke drivers to their strong hand. They never quite got it, not often enough, which was kind of stunning for this late in the season. Michigan State played great gap control defense against Wisconsin last week. There should have been some carryover from that. There was some, but not enough. Izzo thought he had gotten through to his players on this stuff, about being locked-in, about avoiding the "my bads." But as the Spartans took their flight back to East Lansing on Sunday night, the Hall of Fame coach had to realize that his students weren’t listening and learning as well as he thought, hoped and assumed. They weren't as learned and dialed-in as you need to be at this time of year, as dialed-in as he usually has his teams. But Walker got it right when he sagged and stripped Duker superstar Paolo Banchero for a steal as he tried to drive with 13:10 left. Walker went the other way with it, fed Christie, and got it back for a fastbreak lay-up, and it was 54-48. These were the plays that made Izzo proud. Like when A.J. Hoggard drove into Williams’ body and had the strength to finish a little floater at the rim to cut the lead to 65-63 with 7:40 left. With 5:18 left, Walker hit a step-back 3-pointer to give Michigan State a 68-65 lead. He held three fingers up as he galloped back on defense. This 2022 season had never been so sweet as it was right then. This WAS a happening. Seconds later, Duke fed Williams in the post. Bingham blocked it, stole it, was fouled. Then Bingham nailed two free throws, stopping briefly to give the ball back to referee Bo Boroski to dry it off. The poise and confidence of a senior, something we had never said about Bingham before. 70-65, Spartans, with 5:10 left. Then Michigan State executed proper gap control. Hoggard sagged down to help Hauser against a drive, leaving Keels open. Duke kicked it out to Keels. He hit a 3-pointer. That tied it at 72-72. Izzo clapped and patted Hoggard on the rear. That was the game plan. Keels hit the shot MSu pretty much dared him to attempt. He delivered with the poison of choice. Izzo could accept that, percentage-wise, over the course of time. But time was running out, and Duke was already shooting well above 50 percent for the game, thanks in part to the earlier errors. Then, Michigan State’s next possession hit a snag when a pass was deflected into the backcourt and across the time line. Hoggard retrieved it and had to hurry to create some sort of shot. He drove into the lane and finished an amazing crossover dribble around Keels, survived a steal attempt from Banchero, and somehow went up against Williams on Williams’ left and finished a scoop shot on Williams’ right. I mean it was insane. Michigan State led 74-72 with 2:51 left. And that’s as good as it would get.

WE'VE NOT SEEN DUKE REACT LIKE THIS

Hoggard had made two amazing plays. That probably gave him too much confidence. Next possession, he drove and took an ill-advised shot. Blocked by Williams. That’s when Banchero drove past and through Joey Hauser for a 75-74 lead. Banchero's drive was one of those plays Izzo would talk about after the game when Duke players made plays by just being bigger, stronger, more athletic and better. Michigan State called time out, and Izzo drew up a play. But the offensive set ended with Hauser trying to back Paulo Banchero down for a shot in the lane. Not a good idea. Banchero blocked it. Izzo pulled Hauser aside and explained that that was not what he wanted Hauser to do after the initial play was covered. Moments later, Michigan State played good defense. Bingham checked Banchero after a five/four ball screen. Banchero pumped and ball faked, but Bingham didn’t bite. Banchero gave the ball up, as Bingham’s defense proved too discouraging. But the ball ended up in Roach’s hands. With :04 seconds left on the shot clock, he hit the biggest jumpshot of the game. His 3-pointer gave Duke a 78-74 lead. Krzyzewski described it as "huge." Then, after a time out, Duke turned up its halfcourt pressure defense, which used to be one of the program’s trademarks. The Blue Devils seemed to surprise the Spartans with it. Christie threw an interception, leading to a foul at the other end and an 80-74 Duke lead with :59 seconds left, and this dream pretty much ended. In the final seconds, Krzyzewski turned and pointed to his grandchildren seated behind the Duke bench. They smiled and waved at him. I've never seen Coach K smile like that. I had never seen him like this after a simple victory in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. And I’ve never seen Duke celebrate a berth in the Sweet 16 as much as they did on this night. They celebrated because they knew they had beaten a really good team. Michigan State hasn’t been a really good team all year. But they were on this night. They grew into it. They became one. And Krzyzewski recognized it. At the postgame press conference, Krzyzewski choked up and fought back tears on two occasions. If he has ever been choked up during an interview in the past, I can’t remember it. But he’ll never forget this occasion, because he thought it was over. He thought it was coming to an end. Michigan State put that fear into him. He was humbled by the fight that his Duke players showed in the last five minutes. Izzo questioned whether Duke would rise up like that. Duke had faded in the face of adversity, embarrassingly, on two occasions in the previous three weeks. There was the double digit loss to North Carolina during Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. And there was the blowout loss to Virginia Tech last weekend in the ACC Tournament Championship Game. Izzo kept telling his players that Duke would start feeling pressure if Michigan State stayed in the game. "This is right where we need to be," Izzo told his players during time outs on more than one occasion. But Duke came back strong, with those strong, athletic, skilled bodies making shots that good Michigan State defense couldn’t stop. And Michigan State had those three empty possessions with the two poor shot selections and the turnover. Michigan State reverted back to some problems of previous weeks in those three possessions. Izzo has been trying to get Hoggard to ease up on his drive-to-score habits. He wants Hoggard to become more of a drive-to-pass guy. The drive-to-score version of Hoggard bailed Michigan State out of a pair of wayward possessions late in the game. But the drive-to-score version of Hoggard tried it one time too many. Izzo said afterward that last year he was mad at his team for the repeat errors that were committed in the loss to UCLA in the First Four. “This year I'm proud of my team at the end,” Izzo said.

NEW GROUND FOR MSU, TOO