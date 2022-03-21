DotComp: Almost amazing
Greenville, S.C. - There are a handful of plays in a handful of games that determine how blue your blood is, and how rich your legacy will grow.
Tom Izzo and Michigan State had a chance to enrich theirs, and respectfully end Mike Krzyzewski coachin career in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
The Spartans fought back from a 9-point deficit to take a 5-point lead with five minutes to play. They looked like a blossoming, gelling threat in the West Regional.
And they were.
They had Gabe Brown delivering up to his third-team All-Big Ten resumé. In some ways, it might have been his best game of the year, when Michigan State needed it most.
Tyson Walker, back from a bum ankle, began bringing Michigan State back from an 8-point deficit with 11:35 to go when he hit a step-back 3-pointer to cut it to 57-52.
Then Marcus Bingham nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing as a screen-and-pop guy. He’s tried a few triples this year, sometimes to the chagrin of Mr. Izzo. But this one was drawn up for him, off a new look, and he delivered, making it 61-57.
The chalk was working, Bingham was working, Brown was dunking. This was happening!
Then Bingham had a put-back jam off an A.J. Hoggard miss to cut it to 63-59 with 8:46 left.
I never got a chance to ask Hoggard about that play. I think Hoggard missed the shot on purpose. He shot so high off the backboard. He knew the ACC’s shot block leader, 7-foot-1 Mark Williams, would leave Bingham and come over to try to block his shot. I swear Hoggard passed the ball to Bingham, alley-oop style, OFF THE GLASS.
This thing was coming together beautifully, heroically, poetically. And for Krzyzewski, dreadfully.
“I’m an Army guy, but it looked like our ship was sinking,” Krzyzewski would say afterward.
Max Christie, who was admittedly nervous prior to the Davidson game on Friday, grew up a bit in this game. His 3-pointer from the right corner off a Joey Hauser drive-and-kick cut it to 46-40 with 17:19 remaining and helped signal that the Spartans weren’t going away quietly, and the freshman guard would be a part of the noise.
Seconds later, Christie chased down a range rebound and flipped it ahead to Brown for a run-out dunk, and it was 46-42, and it felt like March again.
Next possession, Christie made a back door cut. Walker found him with a pass. Christie went up strong and high with two hands, probably fearful that Williams would leap and saw him off at the rim. But Williams never got off his feet. Christie was quick, strong, high, confident and threw down the dunk to cut it to 48-44.
And then Christie came off a downscreen, curled to the lane and hit a 16-footer off the dribble at the elbow to cut it to 52-46. This was the Christie that Michigan State expected most of the season. This was the Christie that Duke recruited.
Michigan State had executed a string of inspiring offensive plays.
The problem was Duke kept scoring.
When Roach drove on Gabe Brown and stopped in the lane to pop a 6-footer to make it 48-42 with 15:50 left, Izzo signaled out to his players “Shrink! Shrink!,” as in shrink the gaps. Meaning, sag off the man you are covering in order to help your teammate stop the driving threats.
On that occasion, Walker didn’t sag enough. He was out too far on Duke guard Trevor Keels, who is a decent 3-point shooter, but not a great one. The game plan was to take away the drive and make 30-percent 3-point shooters like Keels prove they could make those shots in an intense environment such as this.
But Michigan State allowed too many paths to the rim, too often.
Like the time Jaden Akins didn’t sag off of Keels enough while Roach used a ball screen to drive the lane for a lay-up, extending Duke’s lead to 59-52 with 11:23 left.
Izzo ripped into Akins about that one. Izzo loved how hard Michigan State played, and the guts they showed in coming back, and the offensive explosiveness. But they strangely didn’t adhere to his plea for proper help defense.
Akins nodded his head. But the 2-point damage was done on that play. In this game, every bucket was big. A freshman lesson had been learned. But it was expensive.
All night, Izzo was pulling players to the side and showing them how he wanted them to slide over and help their teammates. Or how he wanted them to over-shade Duke drivers to their strong hand. They never quite got it, not often enough, which was kind of stunning for this late in the season.
Michigan State played great gap control defense against Wisconsin last week. There should have been some carryover from that. There was some, but not enough.
Izzo thought he had gotten through to his players on this stuff, about being locked-in, about avoiding the "my bads." But as the Spartans took their flight back to East Lansing on Sunday night, the Hall of Fame coach had to realize that his students weren’t listening and learning as well as he thought, hoped and assumed. They weren't as learned and dialed-in as you need to be at this time of year, as dialed-in as he usually has his teams.
But Walker got it right when he sagged and stripped Duker superstar Paolo Banchero for a steal as he tried to drive with 13:10 left. Walker went the other way with it, fed Christie, and got it back for a fastbreak lay-up, and it was 54-48.
These were the plays that made Izzo proud.
Like when A.J. Hoggard drove into Williams’ body and had the strength to finish a little floater at the rim to cut the lead to 65-63 with 7:40 left.
With 5:18 left, Walker hit a step-back 3-pointer to give Michigan State a 68-65 lead. He held three fingers up as he galloped back on defense. This 2022 season had never been so sweet as it was right then. This WAS a happening.
Seconds later, Duke fed Williams in the post. Bingham blocked it, stole it, was fouled.
Then Bingham nailed two free throws, stopping briefly to give the ball back to referee Bo Boroski to dry it off. The poise and confidence of a senior, something we had never said about Bingham before. 70-65, Spartans, with 5:10 left.
Then Michigan State executed proper gap control. Hoggard sagged down to help Hauser against a drive, leaving Keels open.
Duke kicked it out to Keels. He hit a 3-pointer. That tied it at 72-72.
Izzo clapped and patted Hoggard on the rear. That was the game plan. Keels hit the shot MSu pretty much dared him to attempt. He delivered with the poison of choice. Izzo could accept that, percentage-wise, over the course of time.
But time was running out, and Duke was already shooting well above 50 percent for the game, thanks in part to the earlier errors.
Then, Michigan State’s next possession hit a snag when a pass was deflected into the backcourt and across the time line. Hoggard retrieved it and had to hurry to create some sort of shot.
He drove into the lane and finished an amazing crossover dribble around Keels, survived a steal attempt from Banchero, and somehow went up against Williams on Williams’ left and finished a scoop shot on Williams’ right. I mean it was insane. Michigan State led 74-72 with 2:51 left.
And that’s as good as it would get.
WE'VE NOT SEEN DUKE REACT LIKE THIS
Hoggard had made two amazing plays. That probably gave him too much confidence. Next possession, he drove and took an ill-advised shot. Blocked by Williams.
That’s when Banchero drove past and through Joey Hauser for a 75-74 lead. Banchero's drive was one of those plays Izzo would talk about after the game when Duke players made plays by just being bigger, stronger, more athletic and better.
Michigan State called time out, and Izzo drew up a play. But the offensive set ended with Hauser trying to back Paulo Banchero down for a shot in the lane. Not a good idea. Banchero blocked it.
Izzo pulled Hauser aside and explained that that was not what he wanted Hauser to do after the initial play was covered.
Moments later, Michigan State played good defense. Bingham checked Banchero after a five/four ball screen. Banchero pumped and ball faked, but Bingham didn’t bite. Banchero gave the ball up, as Bingham’s defense proved too discouraging.
But the ball ended up in Roach’s hands. With :04 seconds left on the shot clock, he hit the biggest jumpshot of the game. His 3-pointer gave Duke a 78-74 lead. Krzyzewski described it as "huge."
Then, after a time out, Duke turned up its halfcourt pressure defense, which used to be one of the program’s trademarks. The Blue Devils seemed to surprise the Spartans with it. Christie threw an interception, leading to a foul at the other end and an 80-74 Duke lead with :59 seconds left, and this dream pretty much ended.
In the final seconds, Krzyzewski turned and pointed to his grandchildren seated behind the Duke bench. They smiled and waved at him. I've never seen Coach K smile like that. I had never seen him like this after a simple victory in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
And I’ve never seen Duke celebrate a berth in the Sweet 16 as much as they did on this night.
They celebrated because they knew they had beaten a really good team. Michigan State hasn’t been a really good team all year. But they were on this night. They grew into it. They became one. And Krzyzewski recognized it.
At the postgame press conference, Krzyzewski choked up and fought back tears on two occasions. If he has ever been choked up during an interview in the past, I can’t remember it. But he’ll never forget this occasion, because he thought it was over. He thought it was coming to an end. Michigan State put that fear into him.
He was humbled by the fight that his Duke players showed in the last five minutes. Izzo questioned whether Duke would rise up like that. Duke had faded in the face of adversity, embarrassingly, on two occasions in the previous three weeks. There was the double digit loss to North Carolina during Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. And there was the blowout loss to Virginia Tech last weekend in the ACC Tournament Championship Game.
Izzo kept telling his players that Duke would start feeling pressure if Michigan State stayed in the game.
"This is right where we need to be," Izzo told his players during time outs on more than one occasion.
But Duke came back strong, with those strong, athletic, skilled bodies making shots that good Michigan State defense couldn’t stop.
And Michigan State had those three empty possessions with the two poor shot selections and the turnover. Michigan State reverted back to some problems of previous weeks in those three possessions.
Izzo has been trying to get Hoggard to ease up on his drive-to-score habits. He wants Hoggard to become more of a drive-to-pass guy.
The drive-to-score version of Hoggard bailed Michigan State out of a pair of wayward possessions late in the game. But the drive-to-score version of Hoggard tried it one time too many.
Izzo said afterward that last year he was mad at his team for the repeat errors that were committed in the loss to UCLA in the First Four.
“This year I'm proud of my team at the end,” Izzo said.
NEW GROUND FOR MSU, TOO
It’s rare to see Michigan State play its best basketball at the end of the season, yet fail to advance past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
It’s happened only one other time in the Izzo era. That was 2007, Drew Neitzel’s junior year. That was probably Izzo’s least-talented roster since 1996. That team beat Marquette in the first round, and lost by double-digits to No. 1 seed North Carolina, in Winston-Salem.
Izzo outcoached Roy Williams in that game. But Izzo had to accept the loss to a good, deep, fast, top-seeded team.
After that game, Izzo told us he was excited to have a return to depth and athleticism the following year, with Kalin Lucas and Durrell Summers headed to the program. That 2007 team didn’t lose any seniors.
Usually, when Izzo is satisfied in getting his team to play its best basketball at this time of year, it means a trip to the Sweet 16, or further.
When the Spartans fail to get to the Sweet 16, Izzo usually doesn't have much positive to say about the team, or how they ended the season.
But this time, Michigan State didn’t get to the Sweet 16. This time, Izzo was proud of his team, maybe even satisfied, and rightfully so.
But, for the first time in the Izzo era, he managed to get his team playing its best basketball at the end of year - a dangerous, respectable brand of basketball - yet they didn’t make it out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, AND they are losing three valuable seniors. Technically, Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham and Joey Hauser have the option to return. Bingham indicated clearly that he is leaving. Brown has indicated recently that he is leaving, although after this game he seemed a little more open-ended about it, possibly due to the emotions of the finality.
Izzo is excited about building around Christie and Akins. He loves the growth and passion he's starting to see from Tyson Walker.
When the team left East Lansing for Greenville, S.C. earlier this week, at some point between busses and airports, Walker turned to Izzo and said, “This is fun.”
Izzo smiled out the outside when he heard that. On the inside, Izzo beamed. He’s a gruff, grouchy basketball coach by trade. But moments like that made him feel like a Cub Scout den father.
After the loss to Duke, Walker was at the podium with Izzo, Brown and Bingham. Walker was asked what his first March Madness experience was like.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Walker, a transfer from Northeastern. “I’ve never played this long of a season, making it this far. But to them it's -- you know, it's not far enough.
“For me it felt good just to be here. I wanted to win. I wanted to make it to next weekend.”
Then Walker paused, and tried to bridle his emotions.
He’s been a steel-faced New Yorker from the time he arrived. But now he was breaking down, because he thought about home, how far he had come, and how much he appreciated this opportunity, even in defeat.
“People in my town, like … I'm the only one,” he said, with his face starting to tremble with emotion, “to make it this far in the tournament. So … it felt good.”
He fought back soem good tears.
Izzo looked at him with that proud fatherly smile he gets when there’s a moment that transcends basketball. Izzo patted Tyson on the back.
“Good job,” Izzo said.
Izzo smiled his most satisfied smile of the weekend. And for a second, merely getting to the NCAA Tournament, and merely winning one game, didn’t seem so mere.
In order for this team to feel completely good about this game, this weekend and ultimately this season, it would have taken a mammoth performance and an upset of a supremely talented Duke team, which played one of its better games in weeks. Izzo has had 14 Sweet 16s. In some ways, his 15th might have been up there among his sweetest.
But this time, Michigan State accepted something less. Izzo hated it. But he accepted it. And Tyson Walker made him smile a little bit about it, helping him remember that most of the rest of the world tastes sweetness in just making it this far.
No, Izzo is not mad at this team. Yes, some key members are moving on, members who eventually responded well to Izzo’s tough love, came together and made Michigan State the proverbial tough out.
There is immense optimism about Christie, Akins and Walker. Hoggard has some things he needs to iron out with Izzo, but he was easily the most improved player on the team. His slope of improvement is reminiscent of a young Eric Snow.
A good crop of freshmen are on the way in, with Tre Holloman packing football toughness that Izzo relishes at point guard, plus play-making flair. Can he be a leader, and a quality shooter? If so, he could become an Izzo favorite.
Jeremy Fears is committed as a highly-ranked point guard for the Class of 2023, or sooner.
Jaxon Kohler is a versatile, skilled 6-foot-9 inside-outside post player from the West Coast. He’ll need some time to marinade in the Michigan State system.
There are questions along the front line for next year. Can Julius Marble take his game up a level? Can Mady Sissoko lock in mentally to properly tap into his physical gifts? And what happened to Malik Hall? Back in November and December when we were mapping out what this team could become by March, Hall was obviously going to be a key figure. There were stretches in this season when he was MSU’s best, most consistent player.
Michigan State needed that version of Hall in this game against Duke. There was hope he would emerge, even though he’s been kind of invisible for more than a month. But it didn’t happen.
Brown, Christie, Hoggard, Walker and Bingham all tapped into the best versions of themselves at times in this game to put Michigan State in position to deal Duke a devastating defeat. One which would have also elevated MSU’s level of blue blood royalty.
It would have been more than a Sweet 16, this time. It would have been a punctuation to the Izzo-Krzyzewski rivalry. Maybe it hasn’t been such a rivalry over the years, with Coach K winning 12 of the first 15. But if Izzo had won the 16th, and drawn even at 3-3 in NCAA Tournament games, then he and Michigan State would have had the last scoring blow. It would have been a crushing one, and an amazingly satisfying one.
But Duke’s blood was just a little bluer. That bothers Izzo, and motivates him today and in the days ahead, just as Duke served as a rabbit to chase in 1998, 2008 and 2018.
So if Hall and the rest want to climb aboard and figure out ways to bring Michigan State back to elite status in the post-Krzyzewski era of college basketball, Izzo has a seat for them on the train. But it’s going to take more than just two or three, weeks of supreme locked-in passion and intensity to get it done. This team only had those elements at the very end, but not soon enough to avoid a low, No. 7 seeding.
It was enough to earn Izzo's respect, enough for him to become proud of this team. But not enough to arrive where Izzo thinks Michigan State could and should be. Not this time.
And he's already working on next time.