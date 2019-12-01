Go Here for the promo code and more info.

To us, the win lacked style points, and was too stressful. To them, the guys actually engaging in the collisions, it was memorable. And they don’t care what we think - aside from the few thousand who attended the game.

They all did. Every area of the team committed maddening errors in falling behind 7-6 and 16-13 to a hapless, 3-9 Maryland team. Yet most of those erroneous areas shored up in the fourth quarter in time to eke out a win.

“Definitely up and down,” he said. “(I) try to keep it even. No one likes to miss, especially me. Knowing how good I am, starting off 7-for-7, I had my sights on bigger things. You can’t make ‘em all. Just focus on the next one. Ended on a good note at the end of the year. I bounced back pretty good.”

“I trust my guys to score a touchdown but if they need, I’ll be there for them,” he said. “Five field goals in a game is a lot, so I was kind of ready the whole game and excited to get the opportunity.”

“Especially toward the end of the game, I was definitely wanting a couple of field goals, especially after I missed,” he said.

That’s also what you want a kicker to say.

Was he hungry for a chance to be a hero, one last time, in his last game in Spartan Stadium, with a bowl bid on the line?

“You want to be the guy, sometimes,” he said.

“Just because he misses one, he doesn’t get shaken. He stays the course.”

“He believes in himself very, very much and I echo that,” Dantonio said. “He comes with the next kick. He did an outstanding job. The last one was right down the middle. Great kick.

You don’t want your kicker to stutter, stammer and show nerves. Coghlin might miss some kicks, but he always makes you believe he’s in control, that he’s going to make the next one.

“I’ve got as much confidence in him as he does in himself,” Dantonio said. “And he has tremendous confidence in himself.”

He missed a 45-yarder late in the third quarter. Dantonio gulped after that one. It’s been that kind of year. He doesn’t know who he can depend on, or where the next errors are going to come from. But Coghlin is the kicker, for better or worse. Dantonio checked in with him after the miss.

Michigan State couldn’t have won this game without him. MSU’s red zone offense was ineffective. Michigan State penetrated the Maryland 27-yard line eight times out of 11 possessions. That’s excellent. But the Spartans finished only one of those drives with a touchdown. That’s terrible.

Coghlin, a smiley, freckled, ginger from Cincinnati, continued to slump after the Arizona State game. But he straightened things out in November, and came through big on Senior Day.

Actually, he made a game-tying field goal against ASU in the final seconds, but it was taken off the board due to a 12-men-on-the-field penalty. Remember that one? Those types of errors never fully subsided all season.

Michigan State is 6-6 instead of 7-5, partly - maybe largely - because Coghlin missed three field goals in the loss to Arizona State in September. He had been a good, clutch kicker in his first three years. He nailed a game-winner against Penn State in 2017. He was 7-for-7 on the season prior to his first miss against Arizona State.

You can be bothered by those things. But it’s not your team. It’s not my team. It’s their team. The players’ team. This was their win, and they felt good about it. Perhaps no one felt better than Coghlin.

Some of you might be put off by the fact that Michigan State celebrated a 6-6 finish to the regular season with dancing and singing of the fight song. I’ve seen people voice displeasure that Mark Dantonio issued “Program Game” hats to players Friday night.

It’s up to you as to how you feel about Michigan State’s 19-16 victory over Maryland. You might be angry that it was close, frustrated that Michigan State still stinks in the red zone, baffled by Brian Lewerke’s inconsistency, concerned about the big plays allowed in the run game, frustrated by MSU’s inability to establish the run, and enraged that the Spartans finished the season 6-6.

EAST LANSING - Of all the side stories, anxieties and distractions, I felt the best for Matt Coghlin.

They played hard, played for each other, beat Maryland, and now they get a chance to practice together for three more weeks and play another game. I have great respect for that. They want to stick together. They want one more game to prove they can play some good football. They might not achieve that goal, but you have to like their hearts and minds. Dantonio never lost this team.

In the meantime, these college football players wearing green and white don’t give a flip. They appreciated the small number of fans who were there, but they would have celebrated just the same, with their friends, their families and Josh Butler’s dogs, regardless of the number of people in attendance.

Penn State will return as the season-capper for Michigan State in 2024 and ’25, but that’s as far as the Big Ten has scheduled the future. The conference will schedule the second half of the next decade in years to come, after they get a read on the shifting powers of the Big Ten and figure out the best ways to help Michigan and Ohio State.

But then when Rutgers and Maryland joined the Big Ten, the conference wanted to rotate those three eastern schools amongst one another for the final game of the season. That meant Michigan State didn’t get Penn State all to itself anymore. That means Michigan State is going to have to play Rutgers and Maryland for the final home game during Thanksgiving Weekend on a regular basis. Maryland and Rutgers aren’t a draw, and their fans don’t travel. That by itself probably reduces attendance by 20 to 30,000 compared to the Penn State example.

Michigan State began selling tickets at a better clip for the final game of the year when George Perles brilliantly arranged for the Spartans and Nittany Lions to play on the final weekend. It turned into a nice little tradition. It drew some nice crowds. Sometimes the games were of major importance.

There were 30,000 empty seats for the final home game in 1987 against Wisconsin, the week after Michigan State clinched a Rose Bowl bid for crying out loud. And that was before the final game of the season coincided with Thanksgiving Weekend, with the students gone and season ticket holders strewn about the country visiting relatives.

Before Penn State joined the Big Ten, Michigan State always had trouble selling tickets for the last game of the season, when going up against weather, hunting season and the plain truth that people would rather stay home and watch the game on TV while also monitoring the Michigan-Ohio State game.

Temperatures in the mid-30s with rain had a lot to do with the small crowd. The disappointment of the season was a big factor. Home theaters with pretty HD televisions have become a hindrance to ticket sales. Fans are cranky about MSU’s unproductive offense. Some fans stayed away as a means of protesting what they feel is a stale coaching staff. But the truth is, this weekend has long been a tough sell for Spartan Stadium.

For the first time in the last 200 or so home games that I’ve attended, they never announced an attendance figure in the press box. The box score claimed 51,366. Perhaps that was the paid attendance. I’m guessing there were less than 20,000 at the game. Maybe far less. It was easily the smallest crowd I’ve seen at Spartan Stadium for a fall football game.

Now can Dantonio get better football out of these guys in time for a bowl date in late December, likely against an ACC team such as Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Boston College or maybe Florida State - probably in Detroit or New York?

The positives from Saturday’s game:

* Brian Lewerke finished strong. But he was so erratic through the middle stages. Sometimes he couldn’t trust his receivers to be in the right place. Sometimes he made errant throws. Sometimes he didn’t throw at all because he wasn’t sure if his receiver would arrive at the correct place. Sometimes he made wrong reads in the zone read run game.

But he credited his offensive line with giving him good protection all day.

Lewerke seemed like he was one more mistake away from getting pulled in the third quarter. Yet he rallied and finished with 342 yards passing on 30 of 41 accuracy. I don’t know when I’ve ever seen a QB demonstrate such polar opposites in one game. I need a drink.

* A.J. Arcuri played through pain again at left tackle. His pass protection was good, again. But MSU’s run blocking was bad for most of the game. I didn’t see Michigan State offensive linemen physically losing up front. Too often, I saw assignment errors. There were times when left guard J.D. Duplain would help Nick Samac with a double-team and they would leave a defensive tackle completely unblocked.

They’re freshmen. But Dantonio, and the fans, and the running backs, and Lewerke, are getting tired of that explanation.

“You have to execute,” Dantonio said. “You can’t run an inside zone and turn a guy loose and they make a tackle at the line of scrimmage.”

But that’s what Michigan State did, several times.

The run game found some traction last week at Rutgers. But this week, Michigan State netted just 88 yards on the ground, for an average of 2.4 per rush. This is a Maryland team that allowed more than 300 yards rushing in each of the last two weeks against Nebraska and Ohio State.

Dantonio hopes to get junior guard Kevin Jarvis back for the bowl game. What version of Jarvis, we don’t know.

Junior center Matt Allen will be back too. He could have played in this game, but they held him out. Allen is serviceable. He isn’t great. But communication will be better with him.

Luke Campbell didn’t play in this game. He’s been out for more than two weeks, as has Tyler Higby, who would have been a good back-up guard if such a simple role had been available to him and if he had stayed healthy.

If all of those guys had been healthy, and had a chance to grow together, maybe they coulda been somebody. Maybe they coulda been a contendah.

Nah, not in the Big Ten East. The only teams that can contend with Ohio State are LSU and Clemson. Meanwhile, Michigan State will try to climb back to national respectability.

Freshman Devontae Dobbs will need to be a part of it. He missed the Maryland game with an injury. He can still redshirt. Dantonio said Dobbs’ availability for the bowl game will be discussed in the days and weeks ahead.

Dobbs has a good future, but he didn’t play well enough to help anything last week at Rutgers. Michigan State probably wouldn’t need or want more than a handful of snaps from him in the bowl game, so they would be wise to redshirt him.

* At running back, freshman Brandon Wright was given feature-back carries on the final drive. He didn’t deliver much, due to the blocking issues mentioned. But Elijah Collins was dinged up with an ankle injury. Coaches decided that Wright was the better choice than fellow true freshman Anthony Williams.

Some will argue that Michigan State should have sat Wright and saved his 2023 eligibility. I strongly disagree. Wright didn’t end up helping Michigan State in this game all that much, with five carries for seven yards. But Michigan State went to him because the coaches genuinely thought he was the best choice to run the ball, at a time when every yard and every first down was critical. They needed to win this game. They did the right thing. They played their cards correctly. Unquestionably.

* Freshman wide receivers Tre Mosley and Julian Barnett were the bright spots of the day. Mosley is a money player, Dantonio said. They need more of those. He has made a welcomed rise in the second half of the season.

What else does Dantonio like about Mosley?

“He’s usually where he’s supposed to be,” Dantonio said.

Nice and honest, the coach is. But sheesh. Is that where we are with this outfit? This late in the season?

“When you have young players, the timing of everything on the outside becomes a factor,” Dantonio said. “Does a guy break his route off short? Does he break his route off long? What’s the timing of everything? What’s his split? Is is aligned where he is supposed to be? We had five misalignments today where guys aren’t aligned in the right place and they have to move over to where they’re supposed to be aligned. It’s repetition.”

They’ll get more of it in December, thanks to this win.

The Michigan State receiving corps has been far below MSU’s standard for most of the season. But the pass catchers have taken it up a notch in recent weeks, with Cody White elevating his game, and Jalen Nailor bringing some burst back into the equation.

However, White and Nailor were each guilty of running wrong routes in near-disastrous instances on Saturday. That’s the type of crap that got Michigan State beat against Arizona State and Illinois, and the type of thing that prevented this team from going 8-4.

Eight and four might not sound good, but it would put you in the current Top 25, with a chance to go 9-4 and climb deep into the Top 20.

Two fourth-and-long defensive stops in each game, and Michigan State is 8-4.

In this game, Michigan State achieved a stop on fourth-and-five with 1:26 left at Maryland’s 42-yard line. The defense celebrated and exhaled as Xavier Henderson broke up a pass over the middle. The Spartan pass defense wasn’t exactly going against Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, but this small victory will bring the Spartans whistling back to practice in the days ahead.

* On defense, junior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk was a difference-maker. He had four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Panasiuk turned in one of the most sneaky-good plays of the game midway through third quarter. Michigan State had just gone three-and-out on its first two possessions of the second half.

Maryland had taken a 16-13 lead on a field goal drive and a 63-yard TD run.

Maryland had the ball back, had driven to MSU’s 41-yard line for a first-and-10. Michigan State was reeling.

Maryland ran a reverse. But Panasiuk played it beautifully. He didn’t chase the bait on the initial flow of the play, away from him. He stayed home, leveraged the outside gap perfectly, played contain and bottled up the reverse when it came back in his direction, for a loss of seven yards.

Two plays later, Maryland punted on third-and-long. Michigan State began regaining control of the game shortly thereafter.

Panasiuk also blocked an extra point. That point served as a big psychological turn for the remainder of the game. Maryland led 16-13 in the fourth quarter rather than 17-13. That’s a big difference, especially for a Michigan State team that can’t score in the red zone.

* As for MSU’s red zone offense, we’ve been detailing the choices and failures in that area all season. It’s too late, with a senior quarterback and young offensive linemen, to delve into it any deeper. They can’t run the ball well enough in the red zone, and Lewerke hasn’t been consistent with his choices or accuracy.

On MSU’s first trip into the red zone, Lewerke happened to hook up with Nailor on a nice back shoulder fade. But freshman center Nick Samac was flagged for being ineligible downfield. That penalty happens a lot these days as an unintended product of the RPO game. But Michigan State can’t rebound from that type of flag in the red zone, or anywhere on the field for that matter.

As for the back shoulder fade, Lewerke dealt a few nice ones in this game. We haven’t seen that from him much in the past. That used to be a Connor Cook staple. Of course, Cook had better frisbee-catching-dogs than Lewerke. But the back shoulder fade is an element that needs to be a part MSU’s press coverage beater plan, featuring Nailor.

* The linebacking crew is promising for the future. Noah Harvey is a fast-forward play maker. He didn’t squeeze the edge containment gap just right on the play that got out for the 63-yard TD. But they came at him with the same play two more times, and he bottled it up nicely.

He missed a tackle or two in open space. I asked him what he needs to improve upon after the game. He mentioned tackling. So he’s pretty good at self-evaluation. Izzo would love him for that.

Harvey is heading in the right direction, as a money backer, or even a Mike. He has played slot linebacker this year, but I suspect he’ll be an inside guy next year, and they’ll want Antjuan Simmons’ quickness in the slot.

Harvey grew in this game. He led Michigan State with eight tackles. He had one sack, a quarterback hit and forced a fumble.

Redshirt freshmen Jeslord Boateng and Chase Kline have a young hell-on-wheels air about them. Dantonio can work with that. They got a little playing time this week and last. The bowl practices will be good for them.

* In the secondary, Michigan State hasn’t had a quality cornerback opposite Josiah Scott all year, and that didn’t change in this game. Shakur Brown was beaten deep for a 44-yard touchdown on a nice stutter-and-go double move. Good move. Brown was in press coverage. Brown is a sophomore. I suspect he will improve at some point. He has to. Is he better than senior Josh Butler? It’s close. So might as well go with the sophomore. That’s what they’re doing.

* On special teams, you already know what Brandon Sowards is as a punt returner. He’s not a fielder. That’s not going to change. He has one more game left as a Spartan.

Michigan State has had its kickoff returners take fair catches pretty much all year, up until last week. Anthony Williams got a stab at it last week and made some overly-ambitious decisions. He had the job again this week and returned the opening kickoff 24 yards. That was almost grounds for a cannon fire celebration right there.

Special teams progress has been nil this year. Michigan State came dangerously close to allowing a kickoff return for a touchdown after Coghlin’s go-ahead field goal. I’m not sure Michigan State should have kicked it deep. I’m not sure they covered it like their postseason lives depended on it. I mean they tried, but there were Spartans getting pinballed out of position left and right on that coverage play.

* As for the Program Game hat, a lot of people have the wrong idea about that thing. There is a misconception that Dantonio rewarded his players with Program Game hats after they beat Maryland. That’s not true.

He issued the hats on Friday at the team hotel as a means of hoping to get the players to focus in on the assignment for the weekend, and to drive home the fact that the program desperately needed this win, for bowl eligibility and everything that comes with it.

Dantonio did the same thing prior to the 2012 “Program Game” at Minnesota, when Michigan State needed a win in order to become bowl eligible. MSU won that game and then went on a tear over the next three seasons, the likes of which haven’t been seen around here since the 1950s.

Michigan State’s ground game put a hole in Minnesota that night. And the 2012 team had a rock-hard defense. Michigan State doesn’t have that kind of punch anywhere on its team this year. The defense was supposed to be that good, but the Spartans have been too leaky, too often.

Dantonio was probably hoping for, and likely expecting, something more dominant from his team on Saturday, something closer to the Program Win at Minnesota in 2012. But they didn’t come close, and this team probably isn’t close to staging the type of turn-around we saw in 2013. But he’ll keep those hats, just in case - like he did in 2012.

And if you don’t approve of the hats, drop your complaint in the suggestion box somewhere else. They aren’t your hats.