EAST LANSING - A despondent and maybe depressed Tom Izzo had a long list of items that went wrong during Michigan State’s shocking 79-75 overtime loss to Indiana on Saturday, but chief among those faults, according to the coach, was himself.

Izzo was clear in giving Indiana credit for being the more physical team and winning the majority of loose balls, but he blamed himself for not demanding more during the practice week.

“I said Thursday we didn’t have a very good practice, we weren’t practicing very physical,” Izzo said. “That falls on me. That’ll change.

“I feel bad because in my mind I know when we lost the game, and it wasn’t in the game.”

The Spartans were stale in practice. He tried to fix it, maybe not as hard as he now wishes he had. He was hard on them, but not as hard as he could have been - probably concerned about pushing them too much during what should be a week of semi-recovery.

He saw this coming - especially when Indiana brought standout guard Devonte Green (11 points, five assists, 3-of-4 from 3-point range) back from suspension for this game.

“That’s what players are going to have to learn, that you are everybody’s big game,” Izzo said. “I spoke about it last night and I spoke about it this morning, because we didn’t practice good. You don’t practice good, you usually don’t play good. But we are in such a state now that out everybody being tired, and everybody being this and that. Don’t feel sorry for us. We got what we deserved.”

By “everybody,” does he mean himself? Maybe so. And that’s what bothers him.