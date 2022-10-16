East Lansing, Mich - A lot of things were shaky, uneasy and sloppy in the last minute of regulation and through eight snaps of overtime, Saturday at the old stadium. But when Payton Thorne dropped back on third-and-12, it was clear before his back foot hit the ground that he was going to throw deep to Jayden Reed on a go route, toward the northeast corner of the end zone. The Thorne-Reed corner of the end zone. And when the ball was in the air, out of Thorne’s hands and headed toward Reed, things seemed comfortable again. It seemed like 2021 again. It seemed hopeful, probable, totally in control. For a change. Theoretically, a deep go route against press coverages isn’t a high percentage play. But for these two, at Michigan State, and presumably in high school, and probably in a few backyards in Chicagoland, that deep go route for a lay-out catch, or a back-shoulder retrieval, or a high jumpball, is a safer bet than the stock market. For those two, that portion of the North end zone might as well be their own personal Amen Corner of Spartan Stadium. Thorne read the defender, and put the ball in an area where Badger cornerback Ricardo Hallman couldn’t quite get to it, but Reed could. The near-capacity crowd, with most customers staying for the entire game, in the cold October air, watched and rooted for their 2-4 team as if a title was on the line. Now their Spartans are 3-4. I can’t remember a time when 3-4 seemed like such a relief. The season was on life support. A 2-5 record heading into a bye week before the Michigan game would have been devastating. A 3-4 record is nothing to be proud of. But they deserved this celebration. They deserved a feel-good moment. And they deserve this booster shot of belief heading into a bye week and a date at Michigan in two weeks. Now, the film study, the practices, and the internal accountability, will all seem more productive and constructive in the days ahead, thanks to this win, which ended in the most appropriate, familiar way possible - with Thorne finding Reed in the Northeast corner. That same plot of soil is where a Thorne pass found Reed last year at a key moment in the Michigan game. Michigan State trailed 30-14, and was one incompletion away from losing all hope of a comeback. But Thorne went to Reed in that corner, on fourth-and-four, for a 29-yard completion to the 1-yard line. Then came a touchdown on the next play, then a two-point conversion, and you know the rest. And then there was the time last year against Penn State, in a snowstorm, on fourth-and-15 from the 20-yard line when Thorne threw a nearly identical pass against nearly identical coverage, with Michigan State up 23-20, and 5:10 to play. Reed snared it. Touchdown. That play essentially clinched victory and a New Year’s Six bowl bid. Thorne, Reed and the Spartans cooked up a novel’s worth of lore last year. This year, it’s mostly been a mess. Reed missed the first game in the Spartans’ four-game losing streak. He wasn’t himself in the next two losses. He was better last week, although Michigan State was out-gunned by Ohio State. In this game, Reed was back to being the best player on the field. He finished with a game-high nine catches for 117 yards. He had a dazzling punt return called back due to an illegal block. He is dangerous again. In overtime, with Michigan State facing third-and-12, and no one feeling good about leaving the game to the toe of transfer kicker Ben Patton, Thorne looked over at Reed, saw press coverage, looked at the Wisconsin defensive front, saw a blitz brewing, and knew it was better to check out of the play that had been called, and just go with the Naperville Special. “Bird has proven time and time again that he is going to make those plays,” Thorne said of Reed. I’m not sure why he calls him Bird. With a few more plays like that one, it might be more appropriate to call him Magic. But we’ve already had one of those around here. And although the game-winning pass on Saturday was arguably sweeter than an Earvin-to-Kelser alley-oop, Thorne is eager to exhale and move on. “Yeah, we’ve won games before, but when you go a month without winning a game, it feels really good,” he said. “It means a little more now that we’ve been through the past four weeks and the way we won, it’s good to come out of it.” But he’s keeping it real. “It’s not like we are about to throw a parade and go willy-nilly,” Thorne said. “Now, how do we move forward and build on it? It feels good to be back on the right side of things. The season is not over.”

A LOT OF GUTS, A LITTLE GLORY

They deserved a moment like this. Why? Because this team has some guts. When they were being blown out by Minnesota and Ohio State, they didn’t slump their shoulders. They continued playing with the kind of fight and effort, regardless of the score, that any right-thinking American can respect. The executive decision by Thorne to change the play to a deep pass on third-and-12 in overtime took guts. That catch by Reed took guts. The first play of the first overtime, the flanker option pass from Reed to Keon Coleman? That took guts. And it nearly ended up with MSU’s guts splattered all over the field When that pass left Reed’s hands, it looked like Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw had a bead on an interception. That would have been a devastating way to start overtime. Reed and Coleman talked it over prior to overtime. When the flanker option pass was called, Coleman wanted the ball. “Just throw it,” Coleman told Reed. Reed took a handoff on what looked like an end around. Coleman checked up like he was going to block a Wisconsin defensive back. And then he released deep. He was open for an instant. But Reed threw with the accuracy … of a non-quarterback. “That wasn’t a great ball,” Reed said of his pass. “But he made a great play.” Coleman has a team-high five TD passes on the season, and 31 catches. He had some quiet times during the losing streak. But now that Reed is back to good health, so is Coleman’s game. They’re better when they’re together. And so is Thorne. And the offense. Michigan State took its first lead of the day, 21-14, on a 27-yard TD pass from Thorne to Coleman. Thorne threw it to Coleman’s back shoulder, away from the defender, and to a place where only the 6-foot-4, high-jumping Coleman could get it. Thorne, Reed and Coleman, plus Jacoby Windmon at linebacker and Xavier Henderson directing traffic at safety. Maliq Carr getting loose and freight-training his way down the sideline for 72 yards. Jalen Berger barreling through a tackler for a 12-yard touchdown bash. Michigan State suddenly looked like it had some dudes again. Looking for an underrated play in this game? How about the third-and-three deep fade to Coleman from MSU’s 29-yard line with 1:40 left. Wisconsin came with a blitz on that play. Thorne read it but barely made the audible check in time. The snap came with less than :01 left on the play clock. So close to disaster. Thorne fired it deep and Coleman secured it in tight coverage for a gain of 25. Michigan State didn’t score on that drive (it ended with the botched field goal attempt at the end of regulation). But that catch helped Michigan State avoid punting from deep in its own territory and plenty of time remaining for Wisconsin to get in position for a game-winning field goal attempt. Wisconsin might have had a slightly better defensive line than Michigan State on this day and a better offensive line, but Michigan State had better skill athletes and play-makers. “Like I told our guys multiple times, it’s not like we don’t have any players,” Tucker said. “We just need better execution.”

THEY STAYED AGGRESSIVE