DotComp: A little sloppy, but purely relatable (and respectable)
East Lansing, Mich - A lot of things were shaky, uneasy and sloppy in the last minute of regulation and through eight snaps of overtime, Saturday at the old stadium.
But when Payton Thorne dropped back on third-and-12, it was clear before his back foot hit the ground that he was going to throw deep to Jayden Reed on a go route, toward the northeast corner of the end zone. The Thorne-Reed corner of the end zone.
And when the ball was in the air, out of Thorne’s hands and headed toward Reed, things seemed comfortable again. It seemed like 2021 again. It seemed hopeful, probable, totally in control.
For a change.
Theoretically, a deep go route against press coverages isn’t a high percentage play. But for these two, at Michigan State, and presumably in high school, and probably in a few backyards in Chicagoland, that deep go route for a lay-out catch, or a back-shoulder retrieval, or a high jumpball, is a safer bet than the stock market.
For those two, that portion of the North end zone might as well be their own personal Amen Corner of Spartan Stadium.
Thorne read the defender, and put the ball in an area where Badger cornerback Ricardo Hallman couldn’t quite get to it, but Reed could.
The near-capacity crowd, with most customers staying for the entire game, in the cold October air, watched and rooted for their 2-4 team as if a title was on the line.
Now their Spartans are 3-4. I can’t remember a time when 3-4 seemed like such a relief. The season was on life support. A 2-5 record heading into a bye week before the Michigan game would have been devastating.
A 3-4 record is nothing to be proud of. But they deserved this celebration. They deserved a feel-good moment. And they deserve this booster shot of belief heading into a bye week and a date at Michigan in two weeks.
Now, the film study, the practices, and the internal accountability, will all seem more productive and constructive in the days ahead, thanks to this win, which ended in the most appropriate, familiar way possible - with Thorne finding Reed in the Northeast corner.
That same plot of soil is where a Thorne pass found Reed last year at a key moment in the Michigan game. Michigan State trailed 30-14, and was one incompletion away from losing all hope of a comeback. But Thorne went to Reed in that corner, on fourth-and-four, for a 29-yard completion to the 1-yard line. Then came a touchdown on the next play, then a two-point conversion, and you know the rest.
And then there was the time last year against Penn State, in a snowstorm, on fourth-and-15 from the 20-yard line when Thorne threw a nearly identical pass against nearly identical coverage, with Michigan State up 23-20, and 5:10 to play. Reed snared it. Touchdown. That play essentially clinched victory and a New Year’s Six bowl bid.
Thorne, Reed and the Spartans cooked up a novel’s worth of lore last year. This year, it’s mostly been a mess. Reed missed the first game in the Spartans’ four-game losing streak. He wasn’t himself in the next two losses. He was better last week, although Michigan State was out-gunned by Ohio State.
In this game, Reed was back to being the best player on the field. He finished with a game-high nine catches for 117 yards. He had a dazzling punt return called back due to an illegal block. He is dangerous again.
In overtime, with Michigan State facing third-and-12, and no one feeling good about leaving the game to the toe of transfer kicker Ben Patton, Thorne looked over at Reed, saw press coverage, looked at the Wisconsin defensive front, saw a blitz brewing, and knew it was better to check out of the play that had been called, and just go with the Naperville Special.
“Bird has proven time and time again that he is going to make those plays,” Thorne said of Reed.
I’m not sure why he calls him Bird. With a few more plays like that one, it might be more appropriate to call him Magic. But we’ve already had one of those around here. And although the game-winning pass on Saturday was arguably sweeter than an Earvin-to-Kelser alley-oop, Thorne is eager to exhale and move on.
“Yeah, we’ve won games before, but when you go a month without winning a game, it feels really good,” he said. “It means a little more now that we’ve been through the past four weeks and the way we won, it’s good to come out of it.”
But he’s keeping it real.
“It’s not like we are about to throw a parade and go willy-nilly,” Thorne said. “Now, how do we move forward and build on it? It feels good to be back on the right side of things. The season is not over.”
A LOT OF GUTS, A LITTLE GLORY
They deserved a moment like this. Why? Because this team has some guts.
When they were being blown out by Minnesota and Ohio State, they didn’t slump their shoulders. They continued playing with the kind of fight and effort, regardless of the score, that any right-thinking American can respect.
The executive decision by Thorne to change the play to a deep pass on third-and-12 in overtime took guts.
That catch by Reed took guts.
The first play of the first overtime, the flanker option pass from Reed to Keon Coleman? That took guts. And it nearly ended up with MSU’s guts splattered all over the field
When that pass left Reed’s hands, it looked like Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw had a bead on an interception. That would have been a devastating way to start overtime.
Reed and Coleman talked it over prior to overtime. When the flanker option pass was called, Coleman wanted the ball.
“Just throw it,” Coleman told Reed.
Reed took a handoff on what looked like an end around. Coleman checked up like he was going to block a Wisconsin defensive back. And then he released deep. He was open for an instant. But Reed threw with the accuracy … of a non-quarterback.
“That wasn’t a great ball,” Reed said of his pass. “But he made a great play.”
Coleman has a team-high five TD passes on the season, and 31 catches. He had some quiet times during the losing streak. But now that Reed is back to good health, so is Coleman’s game. They’re better when they’re together. And so is Thorne. And the offense.
Michigan State took its first lead of the day, 21-14, on a 27-yard TD pass from Thorne to Coleman. Thorne threw it to Coleman’s back shoulder, away from the defender, and to a place where only the 6-foot-4, high-jumping Coleman could get it.
Thorne, Reed and Coleman, plus Jacoby Windmon at linebacker and Xavier Henderson directing traffic at safety. Maliq Carr getting loose and freight-training his way down the sideline for 72 yards. Jalen Berger barreling through a tackler for a 12-yard touchdown bash. Michigan State suddenly looked like it had some dudes again.
Looking for an underrated play in this game? How about the third-and-three deep fade to Coleman from MSU’s 29-yard line with 1:40 left.
Wisconsin came with a blitz on that play. Thorne read it but barely made the audible check in time. The snap came with less than :01 left on the play clock. So close to disaster.
Thorne fired it deep and Coleman secured it in tight coverage for a gain of 25.
Michigan State didn’t score on that drive (it ended with the botched field goal attempt at the end of regulation). But that catch helped Michigan State avoid punting from deep in its own territory and plenty of time remaining for Wisconsin to get in position for a game-winning field goal attempt.
Wisconsin might have had a slightly better defensive line than Michigan State on this day and a better offensive line, but Michigan State had better skill athletes and play-makers.
“Like I told our guys multiple times, it’s not like we don’t have any players,” Tucker said. “We just need better execution.”
THEY STAYED AGGRESSIVE
You can say a lot of things about Michigan State’s messy final moments of this game, but you can’t say they tightened up and played not-to-lose.
“Obviously, things have been tough this year,” Reed said. “But I think you can see we are a team that actually cares. We tried our hardest to go out there and make plays. We never lost confidence in each other. We never separated as a group. We stuck together, kept working hard at practice. Things just came together today.”
For awhile, it looked like this was a game that neither team was capable of winning. Some of the mistakes were maddening:
- Michigan State blew a field goal opportunity at the end of regulation on a bad snap, likely caused by a hurried operation. Michigan State had to sprint its field goal unit onto the field because the Spartans had burned their final time out with :27 seconds left after a second-down run. That was not efficient use of the final time out.
- With 2:04 remaining, Michigan State committed a coverage bust when Wisconsin faced fourth-and-goal at the 3-yard line. Cornerback Ameer Speed passed a receiver off to true freshman safety Dillon Tatum.
Speed thought Tatum was covering the deep half of the end zone in cover-two zone. Tatum thought Speed had the receiver in cover-four quarters. One of them missed a call. But they both ended up looking wrong.
Michigan State had played 58 minutes with no serious coverage busts. There were open receivers here and there, but no assignment errors and some occasional nice plays to get off the field on third down. But then that bust happened, on the most important snap of the game to that point.
Michigan State held a mediocre Wisconsin passing attack to just 131 yards through the air on 14-of-25 passing, with one interception and two dropped interceptions.
The Spartans played a lot of cover-four and cover-three zones, and some combination coverages which had man-to-man assignments inside a cover-three shell.
Michigan State disguised some of its coverages, and changed things up often enough to look like a solid, responsible, respectable pass defense. That was great progress for a defense beginning the second half of the season with Henderson back on the field.
But then came that bust for the touchdown, which tied the game at 21-21.
- Wisconsin was messy, too. Badger quarterback Graham Mertz threw what should have been an interception on the Badgers’ first offensive play of overtime. A receiver broke the wrong way and Mertz threw it straight to Angelo Grose … and Charles Brantley.
If Grose hadn’t been there, Brantley surely would have finished the interception, right?
But Grose had a good chance to intercept it too. The ball glanced through Grose’s hands, and redirected slightly toward Brantley, just enough to mess up the sophomore’s chances of ending the game. So they both blew a chance to secure the game-ending interception.
- In overtime, two plays after Tatum and Brantley dropped that interception, Michigan State went to cover-one (single safety deep, man-to-man underneath) on third-and-10 at the 25-yard line.
That left Grose in man-to-man in the slot. Grose had played a good game at safety and nickel to that poin, as Michigan State desperately rotated its short list of healthy bodies at the safety position. But man-to-man defense is not Grose’s strong suit.
Grose was assigned to play outside leverage, a technique which had been a problem for him September. Partly for that reason, Michigan State moved him from safety to nickel for the past two games, and reduced his man-to-man exposure.
He was back at safety in this game in order for the Spartans to get their best run defenders on the field to face Wisconsin. With Grose moving from nickel to safety, the Spartans started linebacker Aaron Brulé in the slot area for the first time. This essentially gave Michigan State a 4-3 personnel grouping for non-passing situations, marking the first time in the Tucker era that Michigan State has started three linebackers.
But on this third-and-10, Michigan State had Grose at safety and matching up in man-to-man on Badger WR Keontez Lewis.
Faced with Grose's outside leverage, Lewis broke to the inside. Grose was unable to catch up, cross face and undercut Lewis to make a play on the ball. That was a difficult ask of Grose.
Grose couldn’t reel in Lewis as he crossed the field, made the catch, and scurried into the end zone to tie the game at 28-28.
The zone coverage bust which tied it at 21-21 and this man-to-man defeat should have been demoralizing for the Spartans. But, pardon the cliché, they kept chopping.
Next play, at the beginning of the second overtime, Michigan State stayed aggressive. The Spartans sent Ameer Speed on a corner blitz. He made first contact on Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen, and then Windmon ripped it free to force a fumble. Dashaun Mallory, a third-string defensive tackle who has been forced into duty at defensive end, recovered it.
The defense was done for the day.
But there were more struggles.
Berger gained 3 on an inside zone run to begin MSU’s possession in the bottom of the second overtime. And then Michigan State lost five yards on a J.D. Duplain false start.
Then Michigan State went with a safe pass to Reed to the left sideline for no gain while Wisconsin was blowing coverage over the middle and leaving Coleman wide arse open down the left hash mark.
Thorne didn’t see Coleman, but Coleman told him about it in the huddle.
That was around the time that Thorne strengthened his resolve to end it right here, right now, on this third-and-12, when Wisconsin showed blitz. That’s when Thorne found Bird to end the game.
The feeling?
“It was ecstatic,” Carr said.
Wisconsin is not a good team. But neither was Michigan State, before this game. Michigan State was the better team on this day. And there’s reason to believe the Spartans can improve from here.
There is a different feel to the defense with Windmon at middle linebacker and Henderson at safety. Grose seems to be growing up, too, as a zone defender.
Kendell Brooks, who started in place of Henderson for games two through six, did not play in this game. Justin White, who replaced the injured Jaden Mangham early in last week’s game, didn’t play.
Avery Dunn, who became an emergency regular at defensive end after Jeff Pietrowski and Khris Bogle went down, didn’t play. We can assume injuries sidelined Brooks, White and Dunn.
Mallory isn’t going to be much of a help as a pass rusher at his new position, defensive end. But with ground-and-pounders Michigan and Illinois up next, the Spartans need beef up front, and Mallory can give it to them.
With Tatum essentially playing a starter’s role during this game, Michigan State has now used six different safeties this season as first-stringers. Two are true freshmen (Tatum and Mangham) and two are former Division II transfers (Brooks and Justin White).
“I’m proud of everyone but right now we are literally making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, keeping it simple,” Tucker said. “Slowing it down, taking it one day at a time, focusing on execution, teamwork, teaching, coaching, motivating. We have to keep a very narrow focus on what we’re doing so we can continue to prepare to play good football.”
They achieved that goal on Saturday. In some ways it was a small step, but it could lead to more.
“We’ll be focused on getting our bodies back to the best we can and making our mental game sharp and getting healthy,” Thorne said.
Tucker said the locker room was buzzing after the game. But Tucker was back to neutral for the postgame press conference. He never cracked a smile.
“We will try to build upon the positive things and get ready for what’s next,” Tucker said, “and we all know what that is.”
Michigan looks outstanding. The Wolverines rushed for 418 yards against Penn State. Michigan State has been stumbling, but righted itself a bit in this game. Michigan State shows no signs of playing Top 10 football. But the Spartans will show up.
If you’re reading this, you know the history. Michigan State has beaten Michigan in the past when the talent differential was greater than it will be this year. Michigan State has won 10 of the last 14 meetings. Michigan State was the underdog in most of those game.
The Wolverines are sometimes at their most vulnerable when they’re the most full of themselves. They would be wise to block out some noise of their own over the next two weeks.
I’m not saying Michigan State will win. But only an idiot would say Michigan State doesn’t have a chance.