EAST LANSING - Michigan State did a horrible job of getting into a mess against Utah State on Friday, but a pretty good job of getting out of it.

I counted 12 unforced errors by Michigan State, and a 13th whopper of a forced error which resulted in a game-changing pick-six. It eventually added up to a 31-30 Utah State lead with 5:05 to play.

At that moment, with an upset noose beginning to wrap around Michigan State’s neck, the Spartans began playing sharp, calm, strong, winning football. They did it against a team that was quite a bit better than we thought a few hours earlier. They did it with proven leaders - Brian Lewerke, Joe Bachie, Felton Davis - plus help from rising sophomore stars Cody White and Connor Heyward.

They faced a pretty good trial. They stayed together. They didn’t get tight. They didn’t come down with a case of “the brook trout look.” They didn’t choke. That’s probably the best thing you can say about this opening night - along with the fact that Michigan State came out of this wilderness 1-0.

Is it shameful that a .500 team from the Mountain West Conference pushed the Spartans to the edge? Maybe a little bit. But we didn’t feel that way in 2015 when Air Force, a .500 team from the Mountain West Conference, caused some problems for College Football Playoff-bound Michigan State.

But we had heard of Air Force. We’ve seen them beat Notre Dame and go to bowl games for years.

Utah State is new to the Mountain West. How did they get invited to that conference? The way any team gets invited to a conference. They’ve been winning, they’ve been moving up, scaring opponents, impressing people.

If you’ve been watching college football closely for the last 10 years, you’ve seen Utah State scare teams, beat teams, play tough. If you haven’t been watching college football closely for the last 10 years, the tightness of this game probably surprised you, and if that’s the case, you need to return your college football fan card and go back to watching the NBA or something.

Utah State is a competitive team, good enough to hang with Michigan State if Michigan State is making 12 unforced errors. But I didn’t know Utah State would be this capable.

Utah State has a rising-star quarterback, a well-orchestrated offense, and a defense that, with a new coordinator, apparently isn’t nearly as weak against the run as was the case last year. That was the big surprise on this night - Michigan State couldn’t pound the run game against a team that ranked No. 116 in the nation in ground defense.