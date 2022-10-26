East Lansing, Mich. - The Big Ten Conference released football schedules for the 2023 season with four notable items for Michigan State:

1. With Washington, Michigan and Penn State slated to visit Spartan Stadium, the season ticket package will be stronger than usual.

The 2023 season will mark the first time since 1995 that Michigan State will play two of the three Big Ten East powers at home (Michigan and Penn State) in addition to a home game against a Power Five opponent. In 1995, Michigan State played home games against Michigan, Penn State and Big 12 Champion Nebraska during Nick Saban's first year as head coach. Of course there was no Big Ten East in those days, but you get the idea.

As a side note, Nebraska will visit Michigan State in 2023 as well. Nebraska, now a member of the Big Ten isn't nearly the program it was in the 1990s, but the brand still has some zing, and the Huskers will be employing a first-year head coach.

It's strange to think that Nebraska is the fourth or fifth most intriguing opponent of the seven home games, but that speaks to the strength of the home schedule.

2. Michigan State will play Big Ten West crossover games at Iowa, at Minnesota and at home against Nebraska.





The strength, or weakness, of crossover games can be a big factor on the wins ceiling of Big Ten teams. However, with parity prevailing in the Big Ten West this year, outside of Northwestern’s ineptitude, it’s hard to forecast the difference between an easier crossover schedule and a difficult one on that side of the conference, a year in advance.





This season, who would have known that Wisconsin and Iowa would fall on hard times while Illinois would rise as a strong team?





3. Michigan State will finish the season against Penn State, at Spartan Stadium, in week 12.





When the Thanksgiving Weekend game is a home game, it’s often difficult for Michigan State to fill Spartan Stadium, with students off campus, weather getting colder, and families traveling. In 2021, Michigan State had a strong crowd for a memory-making snow game against Penn State, but that was with Michigan State enjoying a 9-2 record and riding great program momentum.





It’s difficult to forecast what Michigan State’s team will look like in November of 2023, but a visit from the all-whites of Penn State looks better on the schedule for traditionalist in week 12 than playing Maryland or Rutgers.





Penn State is adamant that their school has no rivals. “Unrivaled” is their school’s mantra. That’s fine. They can view it that way, especially since the Nittany Lions are apparently afraid to schedule in-state enemy Pittsburgh.





But from MSU’s standpoint, tradition is coveted in this sport, and playing the same name-brand opponent during Thanksgiving Weekend every year adds fabric and familiarity to the schedule.





With Rutgers and Maryland the only other teams that are available to play in week 12, Penn State is by far the most attractive partner during America’s football holiday weekend.





This is a good thing for Michigan State that a season-ending game against Penn State continues to grow roots. If athletic director Alan Haller lobbied for this game to be played in the final week of the season, give him a thumbs up.









Football fans nationwide with no ties to Michigan State or Penn State are probably beginning to view the Thanksgiving Weekend, cold-weather game between the Spartans and Nittany Lions as good holiday gridiron comfort food. The Michigan State vs Penn State game received strong national TV ratings last year, with the snow likely helping.

4. Michigan State’s annual tilt with Michigan will be played in game eight for the Spartans and game nine for the Wolverines. Michigan doesn’t get its bye until the week after the Michigan State game. Michigan State gets its bye two weeks prior to the Michigan game.





Michigan State will play at Rutgers the week before the Michigan game. Michigan will play Indiana the week before the Michigan State game.





The Michigan State vs Michigan game will be played on Oct. 21, which should result in the campus being decorated with peak fall foliage, for people who appreciate such things for this annual in-state football holiday.









5. Washington will travel to Michigan State in week three as the second half of a home-and-home contract.





This will be the first time a Power Five non-conference opponent will visit Spartan Stadium since Arizona State beat Michigan State in 2019. A 2020 game scheduled against Miami was canceled due to COVID. Michigan State played at Miami in 2021 and at Washington this year.





With Washington visiting Michigan State, the Spartans will play its first four games at Spartan Stadium vs. Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington and Maryland.





Michigan State will have only two home games over the following eight weeks, including the bye week.







