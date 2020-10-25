East Lansing, Mich. - Only in college football do we judge eight months of work and fret about the future based on 60 minutes of football, on one particular Saturday, after 10 months off, the way we did after a game like this one.

It was a season opener for the Spartans, and a mind-closer for some who call themselves fans. Already.

One bad loss to a Big Ten opponent, 38-27 to Rutgers, and I’ve heard people obsess about the worst days of Muddy Waters, Bobby Williams and John L. Smith.

You would more aptly compare this game to the debuts of Biggie Munn, Darryl Rogers and Nick Saban. They lost their debut games at Michigan State by scores of 55-0, 49-21 and 50-10.

Hey people, those of you in that category, the feelings of insecurity are on you. You have scars from the past. That’s understandable. But Mel Tucker had nothing to do with those scars. He’s 0-1 at Michigan State, coming off the messiest opening day game any of us can remember. But he isn’t responsible for those other bruises on your Spartan soul that caused your overreaction.

He is responsible for this unsightly loss. Leave it at that, and stop worrying about 2021, ’22 and the rest.

Also, it should be noted that Munn lost to Michigan, Rogers lost to Ohio State and Saban lost to defending National Champion Nebraska in those three blowout debut defeats.

Tucker lost to the Big Ten doormat.

Rutgers is supposed to be the one Big Ten team that anyone can beat. Well, at least they were last year, and for the previous twenty-something games. And that’s what makes this loss such a worrisome indignity.

In a shortened, eight-game season against Big Ten opponents, three or four wins would mark a decent haul for an unsettled program like Michigan State. Well, the Spartans blew one of those potential three or four wins, and it’s understandable to be bothered by it.

Rutgers is a bit different this year. The Knights benefitted from key transfers at quarterback and on defense, have a revved up level of belief, and came out against Michigan State and simply - didn’t beat themselves.

Meanwhile, the Spartans did the opposite.

And that’s all it took for this to be one of three surprise outcomes on the first Big Ten Saturday of 2020. Remember when Indiana and Purdue were bad, and when Penn State and Iowa were good? In those towns, they’re saying the same thing about Rutgers and Michigan State. That’s college football … this year, more than most.

Michigan State committed turnovers on two of its first four offensive plays, as if they hadn’t played this sport in 10 months.

Well, Rutgers hadn’t played in 11.

There’s no exhibition season in this sport. But this was some exhibition.

Rutgers led 14-0 before Michigan State had executed five offensive plays.

After that, every time Michigan State began making progress, a turnover derailed things.

Tucker didn’t coach Jayden Reed to fumble twice, didn’t instruct Jalen Nailor to fumble a fair catch, didn’t teach Jordan Simmons to get stripped of the ball to kill MSU’s opening drive of the second half.

In fact, Tucker ranted about the importance of ball security throughout preseason camp.

“Ball security is job security,” he yelled to running backs on the practice field.

“The most important thing in the game, is the ball,” he said in meetings with offensive players.

The harder they tried, it seemed the more difficult it was to hang onto it.

“We talk about it all the time,” Tucker said. “The ball, the ball, the ball.”