Dominant special teams lifts MSU past Nebraska

East Lansing, Mich. – Mel Tucker talks a lot about winning all three phases of the game. Michigan State did not do that in a 23-20 overtime win over Nebraska.

Nebraska was better on offense than No. 20 Michigan State, which struggled on offense, failing to get a first down in regulation after halftime.

And although the Spartans played as well as one could expect on defense given their struggles on offense, Michigan State’s defense did not play better than Nebraska’s.

Let’s just call it a draw.

The one area where Michigan State dominated this game was special teams. Spartan special teams play was the difference between a close escape and a devastating loss.

“All week we were showing our players examples of how special teams were impacting games across the country, whether its punt, punt return, kickoff or kickoff return,” Tucker said. “We knew that our return game was on the verge of explosion.

Nebraska Coach Scott Frost was sick after seeing his team scrap for four quarters only to see a win squandered with poor special teams play, the most egregious example of which being the Huskers allowing a 62-yard Jayden Reed punt return for a touchdown to force overtime.

“We have guys at the university specifically for the reason to punt it and we have a couple 10 yard punts that almost cost us and right when we need it the most we kick it to the wrong side of the field and some of the coverage guys didn't see it and it cost us the game,” Frost said. “I'm tired of it, we have a ton of guys that battled their butt off out there today.”

Reed’s return was certainly aided by a shanked punt off the foot off Daniel Cerni, especially with the Nebraska coverage being preoccupied with Jalen Nailor, who would have fielded the punt on the opposite sideline had Nebraska’s punter done his job.

“Coach (Ross) Els made a really good call on that last punt return, and then obviously Jayden Reed and those guys got the blocks we needed and got it in there,” Tucker said.

Nebraska punting was terrible from start to finish as William Przystup and Cerni averaged 32.4 yards per punt with a long of 44 yards. Just two of Nebraska’s seven punts were inside the 20. Nebraska had just as many punts fewer than 10 yards as it did punts inside the 20.

Contrast that ineptitude with the effectiveness of senior Bryce Barringer, who boomed one punt after another in the second half to prevent Nebraska from flipping field position despite Michigan State’s inability to move the ball.

Barringer averaged 58.8 yards per punt against Nebraska, put two inside the 20, and had two more touchbacks. He delivered a couple of punts longer than 60 yards in the win, including a season-long 67-yarder.

He was a game-changer.

“A big part of the special teams is field position and Bryce did a really nice job of punting the football,” Tucker “So, even when we were stalling out, we were able to line the punt, get it out of there and make them go a longer way, and give our defense a chance to stop them and things like that.”

Even without Reed’s punt return, Michigan State would have still dominated the hidden yards game.

“It wasn't just the punters. We got to catch punts,” Frost said. “We probably gave up 300 yards of hidden yardage, 200-300 yards of hidden yardage in special teams. We didn't cover kicks well. The punt was huge and letting balls roll out on their punts was huge, that's a lot of yards you can't get back.”

Nebraska mistakes helped, but Reed some of his own heavy lifting in the return game to finish with 192 all-purpose yards. He also accounted for both of his team’s touchdowns against the Cornhuskers.

Barringer and Reed weren’t the only heroes for Michigan State.

Senior kicker Matt Coghlin’s impact on the game was undeniable. He was 3-of-4 kicking field goals, with his lone miss in the second quarter as a result of a bad snap.

When it came to kick the game-winner, however, that bad snap earlier in the game was the furthest thing from Coghlin’s mind.

“On that field goal to win it, he looked at me and was like, ‘I got you,’” Tucker said. “Like, I’ve got you coach and you’ve got nothing to worry about. Ken (Walker) was upset because he didn’t score. He almost scored, but he didn’t. He was coming off the field and I was like, ‘we’ve got it,’ and he was like, ‘as long as we win.’”

Coghlin’s most impactful play may not have been his game-winning field goal. His biggest kick might have been the kick-off immediately after Reed’s punt return for a touchdown, as Michigan State was assessed a 15-yard penalty for a sideline infraction that should have given Nebraska prime field position and plenty of time for a scoring drive to win the game regulation.

Backed up 15 yards on the kickoff, Coghlin responded with a long kickoff that was fielded, fumbled, and recovered by Nebraska at the 18-yard line with 3:41 remaining in the game. Five plays later, Nebraska was punting.

“Cogs came through for us big, and he’s a veteran player for us, kind of been there and done that,” Tucker said. “He’s always very confident. He does a good job in practice and we knew that they had some issues fielding balls in the past, so we just hand confidence to put a foot on it and just go out there and cover. He did that.”