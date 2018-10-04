Last weekend SpartanMag.com made its way down to Belleville High School where the 5-0 Tigers took on the 5-0 Dearborn Fordson Tractors in a battle that may decide the Kensington Lakes Activities Association title. Belleville, which went into the game ranked No. 3 in Division I by the Associated Press, has two Spartan commits in the 2019 class in four-star recruits Devontae Dobbs (OT) and Julian Barnett (DB). Both players play both ways for the undefeated Tigers and helped their team to a 29-26 victory over No. 10-ranked Dearborn Fordson. Barnett, who doubles as a defensive back and wide receiver, caught three passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan State commit 2019 WR/CB Julian Barnett (Belleville Tigers) with the 50-yard TD catch! 10-7 Fordson over Belleville in 2nd.@_OfficialJB1 @JermainCrowell pic.twitter.com/9mKEGAo7dF — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) September 28, 2018

Barnett showed off some speed on his first touchdown catch, accelerating past his defender with an outside release on a deep go route, catching the ball in stride from Christian Dhue-Reid and winning the race to the end zone.

On his second TD, he elevated high to defeat good coverage on a fade in the corner of the end zone. That TD gave the Tigers their first lead of the night late in the 3rd quarter.



“(Ju’s) a playmaker,” Crowell said. “He’s a playmaker on both sides of the ball. We tried to focus on getting him the ball with Jalen Williams down and he always delivered.”

Dobbs plays offensive tackle on a talented line which boasts some highly-recruited players, including sophomore Damon Payne. Dobbs excelled all night against Fordson and frequently pushed defensive linemen down the field with ease. On one memorable play, Dobbs drove his defender into the end zone when the line of scrimmage was at the 20 yard line. He’s big and strong and also a true leader who kept his team up and positive despite falling behind by as many as ten points in the first half. A few other players on the Tigers roster that Spartan fans should keep an eye on are Deion Burks (2021 WR), Christian Dhue-Reid (2021 QB), Damon Payne (2021 OL).



Belleville takes the 29-26 lead on a 7 yard run by Christian Dhue-Reid! 7:38 left in the ball game! @0ffical_CDR1 pic.twitter.com/YxHKoxwECG — Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) September 29, 2018

With 20 seconds left in the half Christian Dhue-Reid finds Deion Burks in the back of the endzone for Belleville they trail Fordson 17-14. @0ffical_CDR1 @deionkburks pic.twitter.com/yHW4tm4HrM — Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) September 29, 2018