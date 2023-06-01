Although it was somewhat expected that both AJ Hoggard and Jaden Akins would return to MSU following a lack of NBA combine invites, in this day and age of portal madness nothing in college sports is guaranteed anymore. Across the country, rosters are falling victim to other teams coaxing their players into the transfer portal -- the latest of which in the Big Ten was a surprise entry by Rutgers’ Cam Spencer that caught the program on their back foot.

With Tyson Walker’s return for a fifth season, there was warranted concern that Jaden Akins may seek an alternative path to finish his college career, perhaps for a program where he could be highlighted more on the ball as he eyes a path to make an NBA roster. Had he entered the transfer portal, he would have had a laundry list of suitors (and likely did behind the scenes), and undoubtedly could have found a rather large bag at the end of his portal rainbow. And yet, true to his modus operandi as a relationship-first guy, Izzo wrapped his arms around Akins, and Akins -- who, since grade school, had dreamt of playing for Michigan State -- chose to lean into the belief that playing a large role for a potentially national championship contending roster would still allow him to achieve his next level goals.