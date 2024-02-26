Backs against the wall against Illinois with their tournament hopes essentially on the line, the Spartans dug in and found a way to deliver a closing blow late to solidify their position in the NCAA tournament February 10th.

Michigan State followed that up with two road wins against the bottom of the conference, albeit against a plucky Penn State team and a Michigan squad that no one on the team had beaten in Ann Arbor during their time in the program.

Firmly on the 7 seed line with hopes of moving up even further, the Spartans dropped a tip-to-buzzer loss against Iowa after a sluggish start. Disappointment was evident but the full fears of the fanbase came to fruition this past Sunday as MSU, up 12 points late, collapsed down the stretch in a game in which they held OSU to 60 points only to find a way to lose at the buzzer. This loss was to the Jamison Battle-less OSU team that hadn’t won on the road in their last 17 tries in Big Ten play, and who were playing just their third game under interim coach Jake Diebler.

It was a bottoming out, inexcusable loss, that has placed MSU in deep danger of missing the NCAA tournament for the first time in 25 years, and has created widespread panic about where the program goes from here.

In what should have been a crowning moment for Xavier Booker (7 PTS, 3 REB, 3 BLK in 17 minutes) who finished with a team high +11, after garnering his first career start in college, ended in utter confusion as he sat the last fifteen minutes of the game. While on the bench, MSU’s offense sputtered, the rotations saw a heavy dose of two-center lineups without him, and the veterans outside of Malik Hall were anemic to scoring as they failed to win their second game in a row, AT HOME, in which they were favored by 9.5 points.

It was a full display of what is and has been wrong with the program these past four years, and ended, almost fittingly, with a guy hitting a turnaround three pointer who was 2/16 on the season from deep before he hit the shot.

When it rains, it pours.