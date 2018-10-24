SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - Other than losing their starting quarterback, this was the one injury Michigan State couldn’t afford on offense on Saturday.



But late in the first half of Saturday’s game against Michigan, senior wide receiver Felton Davis III - projected to finish his MSU career as an All-Big Ten selection before moving on to a likely NFL career - stepped off the line off the scrimmage on a 2nd-and-10 play and immediately dropped to the ground clutching at his hee.

A few minutes later, after junior quarterback Brian Lewerke had been sacked, Davis, who entered Saturday’s game as the Spartans’ leading wider receiver, was on a cart headed to the lockerroom and the end of his Spartan career.

It was revealed in MSU’s postgame press conference that Davis, who was leading the Spartans in receptions (31), reception yards (474) and touchdowns caught (4), was done for the season with an Achilles tear.

It was the final blow of misfortune to an already injury-riddled group of MSU wideouts who have seen every member of the playing rotation suffer some sort of setback because of injury this season.

Davis, Cody White, Darrell Stewart, Laress Nelson, Jalen Nailor and CJ Hayes have missed games due to injury. White, Nelson and Hayes were unavailable for the Michigan game. Nailor, who hadn’t seen playing time since playing a huge role in beating Indiana in week three, played for three snaps against Michigan.

Cam Chambers and Brandon Sowards have missed time due to injury and were game-time decisions on Saturday, and opted to play.

The Spartans entered the season with one of the top wide receiver trios in the country, with Davis, Stewart, and White.

White, a sophomore, has been out with a broken hand since the second game of the season. Mark Dantonio said on Sunday that White will be back at some point soon, but wouldn’t reveal when.

Now, Davis is out for the second half of the season.

Stewart missed games against CMU and Penn State with an undisclosed injury and basically gutted the day out, playing hurt against the Wolverines, where he was largely ineffective due in part because of Lewerke’s sore shoulder, U-M’s strong secondary and of course his own limitations caused by the injury. Stewart was a game-time decision on Saturday. He decided to play, after missing the trip to Penn State.

Against Northwestern, Stewart played 30 snaps despite missing most of the practice with with injury. MSU offensive coordinator Dave Warner said Stewart's absence in practice was evident on the field against the Wildcats as his timing on routes and game-week concepts weren't ideal.