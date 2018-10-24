SpartanMag.com

Dire situation at WR? Stewart hoping to lead the way
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Long
|
2016
|
3
|
29
|
0
|
16
|
2017
|
50
|
501
|
2
|
40
|
2018
|
17
|
166
|
0
|
23
EAST LANSING - Other than losing their starting quarterback, this was the one injury Michigan State couldn’t afford on offense on Saturday.
But late in the first half of Saturday’s game against Michigan, senior wide receiver Felton Davis III - projected to finish his MSU career as an All-Big Ten selection before moving on to a likely NFL career - stepped off the line off the scrimmage on a 2nd-and-10 play and immediately dropped to the ground clutching at his hee.
A few minutes later, after junior quarterback Brian Lewerke had been sacked, Davis, who entered Saturday’s game as the Spartans’ leading wider receiver, was on a cart headed to the lockerroom and the end of his Spartan career.
It was revealed in MSU’s postgame press conference that Davis, who was leading the Spartans in receptions (31), reception yards (474) and touchdowns caught (4), was done for the season with an Achilles tear.
It was the final blow of misfortune to an already injury-riddled group of MSU wideouts who have seen every member of the playing rotation suffer some sort of setback because of injury this season.
Davis, Cody White, Darrell Stewart, Laress Nelson, Jalen Nailor and CJ Hayes have missed games due to injury. White, Nelson and Hayes were unavailable for the Michigan game. Nailor, who hadn’t seen playing time since playing a huge role in beating Indiana in week three, played for three snaps against Michigan.
Cam Chambers and Brandon Sowards have missed time due to injury and were game-time decisions on Saturday, and opted to play.
The Spartans entered the season with one of the top wide receiver trios in the country, with Davis, Stewart, and White.
White, a sophomore, has been out with a broken hand since the second game of the season. Mark Dantonio said on Sunday that White will be back at some point soon, but wouldn’t reveal when.
Now, Davis is out for the second half of the season.
Stewart missed games against CMU and Penn State with an undisclosed injury and basically gutted the day out, playing hurt against the Wolverines, where he was largely ineffective due in part because of Lewerke’s sore shoulder, U-M’s strong secondary and of course his own limitations caused by the injury. Stewart was a game-time decision on Saturday. He decided to play, after missing the trip to Penn State.
Against Northwestern, Stewart played 30 snaps despite missing most of the practice with with injury. MSU offensive coordinator Dave Warner said Stewart's absence in practice was evident on the field against the Wildcats as his timing on routes and game-week concepts weren't ideal.
STEWART DEFIANT ABOUT SITUATION
Stewart was defiant in his response to what is nearing a dire situation.
“You have to be able to handle adversity in tough times, especially in times like this,’’ said Stewart who led all MSU pass catchers with just two receptions for 24 yards against Michigan. “Everything is not going to be an easy cakewalk. We’ve got injuries but we’ve also got guys who can step up and become vital components to the team.
“And the thing about me is, I can’t really worry about my injury. I’ve just got go out there and keep on going and get my treatments daily. I just feel like it’s in God’s hands and that he’s going to have me back in due time.’’
Chambers suffered a hand injury at Penn State, and missed portions of that game. He struggled with a wrapped hand for the remainder of the Penn State game, but turned in a nice 20-yard gain on an RPO slant on the first play of the second half against the Wolverines.
Hayes, a redshirt freshman from Bowling Green, Ky., saw brief action against Central Michigan, Northwestern and Penn State. Hayes (6-1, 205) had a 13-yard reception against Northwestern.
“C.J. Hayes is coming on,” Dantonio said. “He’s had a couple of good weeks of practice. He didn’t dress this past weekend due to an injury against Penn State, so he was not available.”
Stewart pledged to do what ever is necessary going forward, including changing his role in MSU’s wide receiver sets.
“I have to move around and also be more of a leader in the (wide receivers) room,’’ he said with conviction when asked about making a change from his role as more of a slot receiver in the Spartans’ formations. “But one thing about our room is, you can be the youngest guy and also be a leader.’’
MSU will hope to get back one or two of its injured pass catchers for Saturday’s contest against a surging Boilermakers team, but it’s unclear what percentage of health and effectiveness each player will be.
Dantonio said cornerback Justin Layne will continue to expand his role as a two-way player. Layne was recruited primarily as a wide receiver who can also play defensive back, coming out of Cleveland Benedictine High School.
Layne began his freshman season as a receiver and played one game on offense in 2016, but moved to cornerback for the remainder of the year.
Now with Michigan State experiencing depth shortages at wide receiver, he is back taking reps on the offensive side of the ball.
He played six snaps on offense against Michigan and was targeted twice as a receiver. On his first snap, he went deep on a fly route and had a step on Michigan cornerback David Long, but quarterback Brian Lewerke overthrew him.
“Justin is a phenomenal player,” Stewart said. “He can go both ways. We welcome him in with open arms because we know he can do things down the field both offensively and defensively. But at the same time, we’ve got wide receivers in our room that we’re going to push to be the best.’’
Michigan State has used more tight-end heavy formations in the last two games with mixed success, sometimes with tight end Matt Dotson or running back Connor Heyward split out as a wide receivers.
“You have to respond to tough times,’’ Stewart said. “You’re looking at the future and what can we do. That’s one thing Coach D always tells us: respond. So that’s what we’re focusing on right now. Some guys need to step up and we will respond.’’
Stewart will need to display the kind of leadership he provided going into the Michigan game for the remainder of the season.
“Coach gave us the opportunity (during Michigan week) if you didn’t feel like you could go all the way (health-wise), you should step out but I pushed through all week and made sure my injury wasn’t going to be a problem,’’ he said. “With Felton going down, that just ups the price of my leadership role and leadership goes a long way. Leadership is all based on how you handle adversity and how you can respond to responsibility.
“It’s a devastating time but at the end of the day, I feel like we’re fighters. So (this) week, we’re going to get in the lab, do everything right and come out here and play some good football.’’
Jim Comparoni contributed to this report.