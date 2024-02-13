It was a little after 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. I had just put my then two-year old son to bed, and was reaching for my phone to send a text to an undergraduate student I work with, while my wife headed out to the garage for her workout.

I had a scheduled call with the president of a fraternity for which I was a chapter advisor, a duty which I loved serving, in addition to my work on campus as an academic advisor. I sent a message to the president to see if he was ready to chat in about 15 minutes. I had no response, which isn't odd - this is the life of working with undergrads, so I went about my night.

I don't remember the exact time, but soon after, my phone buzzed and buzzed and buzzed. It was the campus alert system notifying me of something via email and text on campus.

I had grown used to this, it's sad to say, often for a reported stolen vehicle.

This night was dramatically different.

Sounds around me seemingly stopped as I read that there was a shooting on campus and everyone was to shelter in place.

I did what I sadly always tend to do and jumped to Twitter to begin finding news on the ground from our Spartan family. The Union was mentioned, there was confusion, and a shooter was at large.

My wife came in from her workout, unaware of all that had happened, as she also saw the notifications but had swiped them away as we were each home for the night. Upon making eye contact she saw that I was pale and something was amiss, as I began to share what I knew so far.

With my wife now in the house, I called the fraternity president (something rare with undergrads), hoping he would answer. I originally called to put a plan into action, get as many kids to the house as possible, stay in touch with me, and let's get a roster count done as soon as possible.

Then I heard his voice.

He wasn't fine.

He was physically fine, sure. He was at the house already - but there were long pauses and shock.

He had been in the union when the shots rang out. He had run to the car of a brother who was eating dinner with him, and together with their girlfriends they fled campus to head to the fraternity house, just off campus.

I asked if he wanted me to come down to be there, he said no, but my gut and my ears on hearing his voice trembling just a little bit told me that I was going to be leaving my house that night.

It was hard to ask my wife if I could go; we had a sleeping boy in the next room, but she was amazing and selfless, and saw this was necessary.

So I set out to campus from my home in Haslett. It's a weird feeling to drive to campus at night for us, even for sporting events. I mean how often do you drive by your office in your free time, right?

This night took that feeling to another level as the only cars I saw on my way to campus were police vehicles from Brighton screaming into town as a part of the response. I had texted MSU hockey players and staff and was grateful to see that they were ok and all accounted for.

After pulling into the house parking lot, I got confirmation the fraternity members were all accounted for and safe. I walked into the house and saw what I think is incredible and important to share with people who don't work with young people. The emotions ran the gamut, sure, but they all had a calm about them, and defiance to stay strong.

There were some who used humor to break their anxiety. Some were planners who worked the phones and had a scanner pulled up on a big screen TV in one room. As I went to the basement - where I requested all of us to be across different rooms, once we had secured doors, and covered windows with signs to darken them - I saw a mother was in the house as well.

She had been in town to take her daughter to dinner, and when the shelter in place happened, they came to the house, where the daughter's boyfriend lived.

We sat there for hours.

We saw the video of the shooter walking past the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house hours before TV showed it, of course shared in an IFC group chat (kids).

We had a freshman brother blare from our speakers as he was interviewed on MSNBC, his bro attitude providing some relief to us, despite also some head shaking.

I didn't get to stay away from academic advising. I had brothers asking if they would have class the next day, what would be the campus response? Infuriatingly I had a brother, the one from the Union, who got a message from a professor mid-sheltering, that stated they would be expected to complete a quiz the next day, remote or otherwise. Being there with them, and working on academic questions with them, I believe now saved me that night.

I couldn't sit at home and let CNN tell me what was happening in this town, this place.

I needed to be there with these people who I go to work for each and every day.

They taught me Spartan Strong right away, before it became a slogan/rallying call.

We started to get word as everyone else did that the shooter had left campus, and was possibly dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. My wife had requested that I only leave once we knew the shelter in place order was lifted. Once we saw the official confirmation and got the shelter lift, I, for the first time in hours prepared to leave. I had never even thought about it, despite being well past midnight.

I walked out the door and told the guys I would be calling and texting the next day. Many were already making their plans to go home and be with their parents the next day. I walked out our door to the sound of a helicopter flying overhead, and an eerie silence.

Life has returned to normal, I suppose, on campus - but it will never feel the same.

As a community, we are down three lives, and we have others who are away from campus still recovering from injuries that night.

We had a pre-planned active shooter training within the month of the shooting, and it was the best attended I have seen in the three I attended in my seven years here. We have cameras everywhere in my building now. ID badges needed to enter at night.

It will never be the same, and I don't think it should -- we have three souls to honor by working towards making a change in the world.

All Spartans and residents of the East Lansing area were forever changed that night. We all are dealing with the one year anniversary in our own ways, with our people. I couldn't get this article over to David yesterday as I just couldn't deal with the seething anger I still have.

There will come a time when students don't have this day off from class. Staff will still be here who were here that day, years from now, but our reflection time will be limited, and that is unfortunate.

But, there will be young people to help that day, and as I learned on February 13, 2023, helping a young person is possibly the best treatment you can have to get through this day.

Go Green.

Spartan Strong.