Developmental Update: Mosley, Foster, Coleman key deep WR group

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State lost a big chunk of speedy talent when Jalen Nailor eschewed his final year of eligibility in order to turn pro. But there’s a groundswell of athletic talent vying to succeed him, and then some. Keon Coleman, Montorie Foster, Christian Fitzpatrick, Terry Lockett and Germie Bernard are among the top candidates to become the third man in the Spartans’ wide receiver rotation for 2022. Meanwhile, Tre Mosley is working to go from being the No. 3 man to become a sturdy, reliable bookend to third-team All-Big Ten wide receiver Jayden Reed. “We have great competition in our room,” said Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. “Montorie Foster, Germie Bernard, all of these guys, every day, are pushing each other. And I think our room is going to be a pretty good room. “Speedy (Nailor) went off to the NFL and is going to do great. And we were fortunate that J Reed decided to come back. Right now he is being a great leader in the room.” The Spartans ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten in yards per pass attempt at 8.2. That explosiveness could take a hit with Nailor leaving. He led the team in yards per reception at 18.7. But Reed is proficient as a deep, short and intermediate threat. He is the No. 2 returning receiver in the Big Ten for 2022 after amassing 1,026 yards through the air last fall (trailing only Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State’s 1,594). And there is room to go from very good to great. “He’s as good as anybody in the country,” Hawkins said. “He can actually be the best receiver in the country. And he is working like that every day. It’s a joy to coach him. “He is blessed with good athletic ability, and now just honing his skills, understanding the craft of being a wide out.” Reed has ramped up his leadership qualities, which come natural to him. Payton Thorne stands to benefit as much as anybody. “I’m happy he’s back, obviously,” said Thorne, Reed’s long time neighborhood buddy and former high school teammates. “To have my friend back and playing together again for another season is awesome, and also to have him back as a player is huge for our team.” Reed could have went pro like Nailor, but opted to return. “We had conversations and I gave him my input, but I also was trying to be a friend first and see both sides of it, pros and cons and all that business,” Thorne said. “But it was good. I’m happy he’s back for sure.”

EMBRACING THE GRIND

Hawkins played nine years in the NFL after a standout career at Michigan State. The Flint native has been all about blue collar work ethic as a player, a former high school head coach, and now as an assistant at his alma mater. “I only one way how to coach, man,” he said. “I grind. I grind. That’s what I was as a player. That’s all I know.” He’s stickler on footwork, release moves, and repetition toward perfection. “I see route running as an art form,” he said. “You can always get better at that art form, getting in and out of breaks and understanding coverages, understanding when to tempo yourself, when to speed it up. “I think those are all things that you gain as you play the position. The more you play, the better you understand the art of being a wide out.” From an established senior star like Reed to incoming freshmen, Hawkins tutors them all. He is optimistic about the group, but was only partly pleased with the performance during the first closed scrimmage of the spring on March 26. “I think we did well,” he said. “I think we held our own. There were some plays made. And then there were some mistakes.” He didn’t offer specifics about any individuals. “You could see the pressure of having to make a play; some guys folded,” he said. “But we had some guys who stepped up. We see progression, we see growth. “I’m happy with where we are as a group of wide outs. I think by the time we finish spring ball, not to say we will know who our starters are, but the guys will know what they need to work on this summer and we will make sure to get that done and we will have a pretty good group of wide outs.”

THE SUPPORTING CAST

I believe he (Germie Bernard) is a player that can be a difference-maker. He has a really good combination of size and speed and he’s strong with the ball. He’s a guy that I feel like is going to fit in well with our mix of guys. He’s a very good player. He is going to help us big-time. — Mel Tucker