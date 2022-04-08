Developmental Update: Mosley, Foster, Coleman key deep WR group
East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State lost a big chunk of speedy talent when Jalen Nailor eschewed his final year of eligibility in order to turn pro. But there’s a groundswell of athletic talent vying to succeed him, and then some.
Keon Coleman, Montorie Foster, Christian Fitzpatrick, Terry Lockett and Germie Bernard are among the top candidates to become the third man in the Spartans’ wide receiver rotation for 2022.
Meanwhile, Tre Mosley is working to go from being the No. 3 man to become a sturdy, reliable bookend to third-team All-Big Ten wide receiver Jayden Reed.
“We have great competition in our room,” said Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. “Montorie Foster, Germie Bernard, all of these guys, every day, are pushing each other. And I think our room is going to be a pretty good room.
“Speedy (Nailor) went off to the NFL and is going to do great. And we were fortunate that J Reed decided to come back. Right now he is being a great leader in the room.”
The Spartans ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten in yards per pass attempt at 8.2.
That explosiveness could take a hit with Nailor leaving. He led the team in yards per reception at 18.7.
But Reed is proficient as a deep, short and intermediate threat. He is the No. 2 returning receiver in the Big Ten for 2022 after amassing 1,026 yards through the air last fall (trailing only Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State’s 1,594).
And there is room to go from very good to great.
“He’s as good as anybody in the country,” Hawkins said. “He can actually be the best receiver in the country. And he is working like that every day. It’s a joy to coach him.
“He is blessed with good athletic ability, and now just honing his skills, understanding the craft of being a wide out.”
Reed has ramped up his leadership qualities, which come natural to him. Payton Thorne stands to benefit as much as anybody.
“I’m happy he’s back, obviously,” said Thorne, Reed’s long time neighborhood buddy and former high school teammates. “To have my friend back and playing together again for another season is awesome, and also to have him back as a player is huge for our team.”
Reed could have went pro like Nailor, but opted to return.
“We had conversations and I gave him my input, but I also was trying to be a friend first and see both sides of it, pros and cons and all that business,” Thorne said. “But it was good. I’m happy he’s back for sure.”
EMBRACING THE GRIND
Hawkins played nine years in the NFL after a standout career at Michigan State. The Flint native has been all about blue collar work ethic as a player, a former high school head coach, and now as an assistant at his alma mater.
“I only one way how to coach, man,” he said. “I grind. I grind. That’s what I was as a player. That’s all I know.”
He’s stickler on footwork, release moves, and repetition toward perfection.
“I see route running as an art form,” he said. “You can always get better at that art form, getting in and out of breaks and understanding coverages, understanding when to tempo yourself, when to speed it up.
“I think those are all things that you gain as you play the position. The more you play, the better you understand the art of being a wide out.”
From an established senior star like Reed to incoming freshmen, Hawkins tutors them all.
He is optimistic about the group, but was only partly pleased with the performance during the first closed scrimmage of the spring on March 26.
“I think we did well,” he said. “I think we held our own. There were some plays made. And then there were some mistakes.”
He didn’t offer specifics about any individuals.
“You could see the pressure of having to make a play; some guys folded,” he said. “But we had some guys who stepped up. We see progression, we see growth.
“I’m happy with where we are as a group of wide outs. I think by the time we finish spring ball, not to say we will know who our starters are, but the guys will know what they need to work on this summer and we will make sure to get that done and we will have a pretty good group of wide outs.”
THE SUPPORTING CAST
Tre Mosley helped rescue a floundering 2019 season when he stepped in as a true freshman when Nailor went down with an injury. Mosley had 21 catches in the final six games, including four catches in the Pinstripe Bowl victory over Wake Forest.
Mosley had 35 catches for 530 yards with three touchdowns last year.
But now he might be ready to step out of a supporting role and become more of a plus player.
“Tre Mosley took a huge step last year, just kind of figuring it out and the game slowing down for him, and becoming a better route runner, understanding coverages and what defenses are trying to do to us,” Hawkins said.
Montorie Foster (12 catches), Keon Coleman (7 catches), Terry Lockett (3 catches) and Christian Fitzpatrick (1 catch) are each hoping to become part of MSU’s starting trio of receivers.
“Last year, some of those guys were sprinkled in and got a chance to play and kind of got their feet wet in Big Ten ball,” Hawkins said. “I think we will be better because of that, and that was kind of the purpose of doing it last year.”
Foster (6-0, 185, Jr., Cleveland/St. Edward) started three games last year while Nailor was out with an injury.
“I think was valuable for him,” Hawkins said of Foster’s starts.
Foster, an Academic All-Big Ten selection and kinesiology major, had a 52-yard TD reception against Maryland on a flea-flicker.
“He’s a good route runner,” Hawkins said. “He just needs to continue to work. I coach him hard. We put pressure on him. We practice under pressure, just to be able to absorb everything we are pouring into them.”
Coleman (6-4, 210, Soph., Opelousas, La.) has he highest ceiling of potential in the group.
“Honestly I really don’t think there is a ceiling with him,” Hawkins said of Coleman. “He’s got the potential to be a special wide out.
“He is a tremendous athlete. He has been blessed by the good lord with speed, size, strength. You name it, he has it. That’s just what the dude is. We just have to put it all together now.”
Coleman’s to-do list since returning to football following the Michigan State basketball season is clear cut.
“To continue working on his routes, continue working on his releases,” Hawkins said. “Work on playing fast and understanding the game. The more you understand the game, the more it starts to slow down. If you’re out there over-thinking it, everything seems like it’s going 2,000 miles an hour. I think he is starting to understand the why of the game, and as he starts to understand the why, all that great ability he has will just jump out at everybody and he will be able to do some things. You guys just wait.”
Fitzpatrick (6-4, 205, R-Soph., Southfield A&T) was the second receiver off the bench for most of last season, behind Reed, Nailor, Mosley and Foster. He played 81 snaps in his first season after transferring from Louisville.
“I’m on him about being consistent,” Hawkins said. “Lockett, same deal. Being consistent. Coming out every day with that hunger to be the best guy, the best receiver on the field, not to settle for second.
“You could almost put them all in the same fish bowl, in terms of getting them to understand the game, getting them to understand the why so that the game slows down for them. They are all hard workers. They are guys that will spend time in their book, understanding the scheme.”
Mid-year freshman enrollee Germie Bernard (6-0, 200, Fr., Henderson, Nev.) is practicing like a four-star talent.
“Nice-sized kid, about 6-1, 6-2, almost 200 pounds, really fluid,” Hawkins said. “You can tell he’s been trained. He was trained some when he was in Vegas (in high school), so he does a really good job of putting his foot in the ground. Good job of changing direction. And he likes to compete. That’s kind of half the battle.
“Right now we are just focusing on getting him to play a lot more physical. The college game is a lot more physical than high school. So he is adjusting to that, adjusting to the speed of the game.
“He competes hard. he is going to compete for playing time. He is actually pushing the ceiling of our room right now, which is great.”
The wide receiver group has excellent, proven ability at the top in Reed, a proven support commodity in Mosley, and potential stardom in Coleman, Foster, Fitzpatrick and Bernard.
“Right now the challenge is every day just to come out and compete and get better,” Hawkins said. “My guys wanted the rock last year and did a great job. No block, no rock. That is a big part of our culture. That won’t change. Will we accept a bigger role this year? Absolutely. But as an offense, we are going to do what it takes to win. We’re going to have a running game.
“Sometimes guys will look at receivers and say that’s a finesse position. I don’t see that way. We are football players. You are expected to block. I always tell the guys, when the defensive backs get a chance to get you, they’re going to get you. So get them first. That’s our approach day-in and day-out.”