East Lansing, Mich. - If you do a search on YouTube for Montorie Foster, you are likely find a lot of videos showcasing his basketball talents.

You won’t find as many related to his growing football prowess, but there’s a reason for that.

Foster, who stepped away from football during gradeschool to concentrate on basketball, didn’t return to the football field until he was a senior at Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward High School.

No problem.

A month after returning to the gridiron following three years of focus on varsity prep basketball and a rigorous AAU hoop schedule, Foster dazzled against Detroit Cass Tech with a four-catch, 118-yard and two touchdown performance.

Despite his return to football and an eventual 3-star rating, the sophomore wide receiver received just one Power 5 offer and that came from Michigan State.

He had offers on the table from the MAC’s Akron, Bowling Green and Kent State and interest from Cincinnati. Former Spartan assistant coaches Don Treadwell and Jim Bollman, who served under former Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio, got him to commit to MSU in November of 2019.

This after a senior season at St. Ed’s in which he led his team receptions (40) yards (644), catches per game (3.4), average yards per catch (16.3), longest reception (46 yards) and touchdowns (8).

Every since then, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound wideout, who also had basketball offers from Eastern Kentucky and Akron, has been steadily proving why MSU made a good choice.

In 2020, after getting on the field in a limited role as a true freshman, primarily on special teams where he collected two tackles and played in seven games, including a start against Northwestern, Foster’s value has continued to rise.

His growth hasn’t been easy since the 58 snaps he played in his first season, especially after such a long hiatus away from football prior to coming to MSU but Foster seems to be taking all of the necessary steps to rise to the occasion.