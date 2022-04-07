Develomental Update: 'Totally different' CB room hungry for bounce back

East Lansing, Mich. - No area of the roster has changed more from last spring to this spring than the cornerback position.

Last year, Michigan State had transfers on the way in - Marqui Lowery, Chester Kimbrough, Ronald Williams, Khary Crump. But none of them were here in time for spring practice.

Kimbrough, Williams and Lowery each earned starts at cornerback last fall, while Kalon Gervin headed to the portal. True freshman Charles Brantley (6-0, 165, Soph., Sarasota, Fla.) also had one start, in week nine at Purdue.

With former cornerback and nickel back Angelo Grose learning on the fly at safety last season, results weren’t always pretty in the defensive backfield, especially with inconsistent positioning from linebackers.

Michigan State ranked No. 67 in the nation and No. 10 in the Big Ten in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.2). Those figures are a bit better, and more meaningful than the more regularly-mentioned stat of ranking dead last in pass yardage allowed. But any way you slice it, the numbers were bad.

“No excuses,” said Michigan State defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett. “It is what it is. They (the players) know the elephant in the room. They know what it was and how we were in pass defense. And we all know it doesn’t all fall on the secondary. But as the secondary coach and as a group of secondary players, we take it personal.

“That’s what we were. So let’s see how much we can improve this year and change that thing around.”

Last spring was wasted time for most of the secondary.

“Last year, we had five corners but really only four practiced because (Kalon) Gervin was hurt, and three of those guys were walk-ons and one was a safety playing corner, Emmanuel Flowers,” Barnett said.

Only Gervin was in the playing group in the fall, and that was for only three games.

“This year, totally different for us,” Barnett said. “We are loving that those guys are here, having that experience. And then you add Ameer Speed into the mix and some of the early enrollees and it looks like a totally different room. And it is a totally different room. More competition and guys are getting better.”

Williams (6-2, 185, Sr., Ferriday, La.) and Speed (6-3, 210, Sr., Jacksonvilla, Fla.) are leading candidates to start at corner next fall. They’re big, they’re fast and they transferred to Michigan State from National Championship programs - Alabama and Georgia.

“They are the two biggest guys, the two longest guys that I’ve coached in my tenure as a college coach,” Barnett said. “They have some physicality to them. They are smart and they are tough and they are good leaders. So look for big things out of them this year.”

Kimbrough (6-0, 180, Sr., New Orleans, La.) transferred to Michigan State from Florida last year. He started 11 games at corner. He had 40 tackles and three pass break-ups in 663 total defensive snaps.

Although he started the final two games of the season, he played only 17 snaps against Penn State and 15 against Pitt in the Peach Bowl. That’s because Marqui Lowery came on strong at the end of the year.

Lowery (6-0, 175, R-Soph., Charlotte, N.C.) transferred to Michigan State from Louisville last year. He missed the first six games due to an undisclosed injury. Then he logged 223 snaps in the last seven games.

Lowery had 22 tackles and one pass break-up on the year. He started against Ohio State, and played 41 snaps against Pitt in the Peach Bowl.

Both players are candidates to move inside to nickel back. But Michigan State is likely to rotate Speed and Williams out for breathers at times, too.

“They notice that there is competition out there,” Barnett said of Lowery and Kimbrough. “Everybody is trying to show up and compete every day. They’re doing well. There is a lot of great competition in the room and it’s making us better.”

Brantley suffered a season-ending injury at Purdue last year and isn’t back practicing full-go.

“He’s been doing well, he just can’t have any contact right now,” Barnett said. “With him, that’s tough, with his little self. Some guys, they’re just dawgs. He is a dawg. He loves the physicality of the game. So it’s been hard for him to have that red jersey on, but he understands that he can work on other things even though he can’t be as physical as he wants to be right now. He can still work on his footwork and all the other fundamental things that are involved at corner.”

Four incoming freshman defensive backs enrolled at mid-year, including two cornerbacks - Caleb Coley and Ade Willie.

They join safeties Jaden Mangham and Dillon Tatum in getting a jump on their rookie seasons, this spring.

“There is a chance,” Barnett said when asked if any of them might get on the field quickly in their careers. “Especially with them coming here early, and as diligent as they are with attention to detail. They are going to give themselves a legitimate chance to get on the field.

“When summer hits, they can just play. They will be saying, ‘I know that. I know that.’ That’s going to be real interesting when camp starts.

“All four of those guys, we’re happy that they’re here. Good players, tough players. They are very diligent in what they do, on the field and off the field, in everything that they do - in meetings, paying attention, asking questions. They have physicality and toughness to them, attention to detail.

“I think they are all doing a good job right now. And the two that are yet to come (Malik Spencer and Malcolm Jones), I think they are going to be very similar.”

Walk-on Justin White (5-9, 180, Jr., Agoura Hills, Calif.) barged into the playing group late last year. Add him to safeties Xavier Henderson and Angelo Grose, plus mid-year enrolle freshman safety Jaden Mangham and redshirt freshman safety A.J. Kirk, plus safety Kendell Brooks, and Barnett has a hungry lot of capable Spartan dawgs.

“All of those guys are excited,” Barnett said. “There is a motivation there and anticipation for the season to get here and show that we are way better than what we showed last year.”

Although Barnett is responsible for the secondary as a whole, he is spending most of his practice time with the safeties. Meanwhile, head coach Mel Tucker - a defensive backs coach by trade - is overseeing the cornerbacks.

This configuration is similar to the way Nick Saban and Mark Dantonio have coached at Michigan State. At Michigan State from 1995 to 1999, Saban focused on cornerbacks while Dantonio served as defensive backs coach and focused on the safeties.

When Dantonio was head coach at Michigan State and Barnett served as defensive backs coach, Dantonio focused on the safeties.

At Alabama, Saban focused on cornerbacks while Tucker worked with the safeties as defensive backs coach.

“He (Tucker) is more involved with the corners and helping out there,” Barnett said. “It’s similar to the Coach Saban model, with him working with the corners and having a DB coach working with the safeties. As a player, I’ve played in it and as a coach I’ve coached in it."

This marks three different coaching configurations in the secondary for Michigan State in three years. In Tucker's first season, Barnett coached the corners while Mike Tressel coached the safeties.

After Tressel left to become defensive coordinator, Travares Tillman spent one year as cornerbacks coach in 2021 while Barnett focused on the safeties.

Tillman's results at Michigan State were mixed. He left Michigan State for Georgia Tech during the off-season. Michigan State filled his slot on the coaching staff with pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan while Tucker designated himself to oversee the cornerbacks.

“I like it a lot," Barnett said of the new configuration. "Since I’ve been back we’ve been breaking it up. Especially in this defense, because we play with five defensive backs, to be able to get specialized coaching like that, it should and it will make us better. I already see it making us better.”