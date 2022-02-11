Demanding practices resume ahead of Saturday's game against Indiana

East Lansing, Mich. - During Michigan State's NCAA-mandated day off on Wednesday, Tom Izzo didn't want his players spending any extra time in the gym.

The NCAA requires a day off each week, but sometimes players come in and work out on their own. Izzo wanted none of that, following Michigan State's 70-62 loss to No. 17 Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Izzo wanted his players to refresh their legs and minds.

“That’s why yesterday we didn’t even want to look at a guy, other than maybe just have a talk with them,” Izzo said. “I told them nobody in the gym shooting, just get away.”

That might seem counterintuitive, considering Izzo’s anger with his team for playing passively and losing physical battles against the Badgers.

He wants the Spartans (17-6, 8-4 in the Big Ten) to become more assertive and aggressive. Yet he knows that these are the so-called dog days of tired basketball in February, and his team is going to play two games per week for the rest of the month and will have three games during the final week of the regular season.

“It is hard,” Izzo said. “You want to be more demanding in practice, but you also know it’s the dog days.”

Izzo said hard practices will resume on Friday, regardless of the fuel level.

“I think last week I went with understanding the dog days,” Izzo said.

It didn’t work. Michigan State has lost two straight games.

“At the end of last year, it was the dead days and we didn’t give a damn,” Izzo said. “We just went out and played.

“So dog days or not, we’re going to practice and we’re going to play and I’m going to try to be as smart as I can, but I’m going to ask them to be as smart as they can: get some rest, eat right, hanging out with your girlfriend doesn’t help the dog days any.

“Let’s everybody do a better job. That’s been the motto. I told you have the game, coaches have to do a better job; players have to do a better job. We took the hit together. No excuses. We did not deserve to win. It was a four-point game with four minutes left. We were in the game against a good team, playing very poorly.”

On Thursday, the Spartans were back on the practice court, working hard in preparation for Saturday’s game against Indiana (16-7, 7-6) at the Breslin Center (3:30 p.m., FOX).

“The guy who practiced as well as anyone today is Marcus (Bingham),” Izzo said. “There’s been a million things written about Marcus; why I don’t do this, why I don’t do that?

“If Marcus gets his tail in there and plays with the passion he played with today, he can play with a lot of players in this league.

“It’s just figuring out, look what he did for three years. He kind of drifted along.”

The drifting needs to stop for Bingham, and the Spartans, on Saturday.