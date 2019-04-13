



EAST LANSING - Brian Lewerke is back, and a pair of running backs appear to be adding new juice to the offense, but defense still rules the day at Michigan State.

The defense, wearing Green for the annual Michigan State Green-White Game, notched a 42-26 victory over the White in an offense vs. defense format, Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

In a 90-play scrimmage with four 10-minute quarters, the first-string offense went against the first-string defense only two or three times on the day, but some areas of intrigue cropped up for the offense. Among them:

* Lewerke showed that he has regained his old arm strength, zip and accuracy. He was 14 of 20 for 181 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He showed the ability to throw to the wide side of the field on a line, he also displayed good touch. This is progress for the senior, coming back from a shoulder injury which derailed him midway through the 2018 season.