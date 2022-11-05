East Lansing, Mich. — Michigan State rebounded from last week’s loss to Michigan with a 23-15 upset win over No. 14 Illinois on a blustery Saturday in Champaign. Michigan State was timely and schematically-sound on the defensive side of the ball. The team’s efforts resulted in nine tackles for loss and three sacks. "Guys played hard the entire game," Tucker said. "They played with a lot of confidence. I give credit to Scottie [Hazelton] and the defensive staff for putting together a great plan and putting guys in position where they could make some plays for four quarters. It was a strong performance from the defense." The game was not without its share of fourth-quarter drama. Michigan State went three-and-out on its last drive of the game, which started with 2:51 to play after a turnover-on-downs by the Spartan defense. Two ineffective running plays and an incomplete pass to Elijah Collins led to a missed 31-yard field goal by kicker Ben Patton, giving the ball back to Illinois. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito drove the team 53 yards down the field to the Michigan State 27-yard line, but the Illini were unable to score. Michigan State improved to 4-5, while Illinois dropped to 7-2 amid its resurgent season. The win was Michigan State’s first on the road this season. It inches them closer to six wins and bowl eligibility with three games left. "That's one of the top five defenses in the country, right there," Tucker said of Illinois. "We knew that they had some really good players, but we knew that we had good players as well. It was a very gutty performance all the way around from the green and white."

HOW IT HAPPENED

Illinois used a good fourth-quarter start to make things interesting late. The Illini opened the quarter with a short pass to wide receiver Isaiah Williams on third-and-four, which he took seven yards to the end zone. A two-point conversion pass to tight end Tip Reiman made it 23-15 with 14:27 to play. In the moments that mattered, though, Michigan State’s defense held strong. A Michigan State three-and-out gave Illinois the ball back at its own one-yard line following a 62-yard Bryce Baringer punt. The Illini drove all the way to Michigan State’s 20-yard line before running back Chase Brown was stopped on fourth-and-two by defensive tackle Simeon Barrow. DeVito was sacked on both third and fourth down to end the next Illinois possession. The Spartans forced a turnover-on-downs, which led to the missed field goal and late drive by Illinois. Ultimately, Michigan State held on. "We were extremely confident going into the game that we would be able to set the edge and build a wall in the run game, eliminate the explosives in the passing game," Tucker said. "We felt like we'd be able to get to the quarterback." Michigan State scored on consecutive possessions in the third quarter to take leads of 16-7 and 23-7. Running back Jarek Broussard scored on an 11-yard run, receiving a good kickout block from right guard Brian Greene along the way. A Payton Thorne completion to running back Jalen Berger for nine yards on a fourth-and-four misdirection throwback pass kept that scoring drive alive. Michigan State extended the lead to 23-7 with Thorne’s 17-yard TD pass to receiver Jayden Reed on a slot fade with 2:57 left in the third quarter. Michigan State took its first lead at 9-7 with 10:21 left in the second quarter when Thorne found receiver Tre Mosley on a drag route for a one-yard TD on third-and-goal. Patton missed the extra point. Illinois took a 7-0 lead on a 60-yard DeVito pass to Williams. Williams broke a tackle and scurried down the left sideline while play-side cornerback Ameer Speed failed to offer resistance against blockers. Michigan State cut the lead to 7-3 on a Patton 21-yard field goal. Reed had two passes slip through his hands in the end zone prior to MSU’s field goal. Earlier in the drive, Thorne completed passes to receiver Keon Coleman (12 yards), Collins on a screen (20 yards), Reed (11 yards on a dig), Berger (13 yards on a swing pass) and tight end Maliq Carr (10 yards on an out route). "Offensively, we were able to move the ball," Tucker said. "We were able to score points. It was one of those games when we needed to play complimentary football - on the road, with the wind and the elements." Thorne completed passes to eight different receivers throughout the game. "It was an excellent team win," Tucker said. "Under any circumstances, to win a game like this is big. But when you look at how things have transpired for us this season, and then throughout this past week, it just says a lot about our players. It says a lot about our staff, our administration, Spartan nation. "I feel like we outplayed them for 60 minutes, and they have a very good football team."

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE