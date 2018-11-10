EAST LANSING – The Michigan State defense did its part to keep the game close for three quarters on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 26-6 loss to Ohio State.

“I thought we played really good as a defense, actually,” junior captain Joe Bachie said. “It was kind of special teams game when you look at them having five punts inside the five or 10-yard line. That’s a drive killer for offenses. Across the country from NFL to college, when you start down there, you are usually not going to move the ball.”

Michigan State’s performance on defense in this game provided a stark contrast to the group’s performance in a 48-3 loss in Columbus last season. That game was over by halftime.

“We came to play today, understood what we had to do,” Bachie said. “I thought we did a good job bottling up the run. We were able to get (Dwayne) Haskins moving a little bit and make some inaccurate throws. Defensively, I thought we played good. It was just a field position game.”

Ohio State punter Drue Crisman pinned Michigan State inside the 20-yard line on six of his nine punts. None of Crisman’s punts were returned by Michigan State.

With field position flipped against the Michigan State offense for most of the second half, Bachie and other team leaders on defense were convinced that they needed to take momentum back from Ohio State by forcing turnovers.

“When we get the ball back and the defense is starting right around the 50-yard line we’ve got to try and get a turnover in that situation because it just turns into a continuous punt, punt, punt,” Bachie said. “In those situations, you’ll never win when your offense is getting the ball down there right around the five-yard line.”

“The nailed us down inside our own 10 or our own five a lot of times,” added senior safety Khari Willis said. “It’s tough to start drive (that far back). We understand that, so we just tried to get turnovers to give our offense more opportunities.”

Michigan State defenders had several opportunities to force turnovers, but came away emptyhanded until the four quarter when defensive end Drew Beesley recovered a fumble. By that time, however, the Buckeyes had already opened up a sizeable lead.

“Turnovers are huge,” junior safety David Dowell said. “There are definitely some that we go our hands on but didn’t complete the play.”

Dowell was one of three Michigan State defensive backs with an opportunity to come away with an interception that couldn’t complete the play.

“Something we pride ourselves on as a defense is getting turnovers and we came close a couple of times,” Dowell said. “We had a few of them go in and out of our hands, myself included.

“We always talk about an attaboy versus a game changer. A lot of those plays were attaboys, but not game changers. It’s just a matter of finding those inches like Coach D always talks about.”

Michigan State squandered an opportunity to make a statement with a win over Ohio State, but the Spartans can’t afford a hangover with winnable games against Nebraska and Rutgers on tap.

“We’ve got two left and you’ve got to go out and play the game,” Willis said. “We are 6-4 right now, and we have a great opportunity to play Nebraska who I hear has a great receiving corps, so it’ll be a great challenge for us. I have two opportunities to play this game again that are guaranteed with these dudes and I won’t take either one of them for granted.”