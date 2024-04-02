After watching the full slate of college basketball this weekend, I have come to the hard realization that Michigan State’s roster in its current form is woefully undermanned to perform at the peak of the sport at the moment. And yes, if Jeremy Fears Jr doesn’t get shot, and MSU had found themselves with Ke’lel Ware at center instead of the current iteration of what the last two years has been at the position, maybe it looks a bit different this year.

But that is the exact point.

Philosophically, how this team has operated in the past, is a dead art.

You can point to the rosters of Purdue and Duke rosters as examples of obtaining the bulk core of their talent from the high school ranks. But Duke is on a different planet in terms of talent acquisition and Purdue has one of the most dominant unicorns the sport has ever seen (and still went out and added Lance Jones to shore up the roster). Those two programs are anomalies. The days of simply recruiting from the high school ranks and calling it a day are dead.

Just ask Kentucky fans.

Yes, coaching staffs still have to build the core through high school recruiting and retaining/developing the talent you have. A true mercenary model may only be able to get you so far -- Arkansas is the prime example with back to back Elite Eights in 2021 and 2022 but a failed experiment in 2024 -- but we just watched Alabama waltz into a Final Four with a roster full of transfer players, taking 36 threes and making 16 of them, all while taking just a single mid-range shot.

Uconn grabbed Tristen Newton and Hassan Diarra two years ago and then again went out and upgraded their backcourt with Cam Spencer after winning a National Championship last year.