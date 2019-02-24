EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo was energetic and optimistic during day one of installing Michigan State’s base defensive principles to stop Michigan, during practice on Thursday.

Between reps, he turned and saw junior forward Nick Ward, through a window to the team’s weight room, running on a treadmill. Izzo raised his arms above his head, clinched fists, and cheered on Ward.

"Yeah!" Izzo yelled.

Ward smiled and cheered back.

Izzo is all-in on MSU’s steep task of trying to become the first team to beat Michigan at Crisler Center in 23 games. The Spartans will try to do it without two of their top three players. Junior Joshua Langford is out for the season with a stress reaction to his ankle. Ward sustained a hairline fracture to his hand during last weekend’s victory over Ohio State. He is expected to be out another two to five weeks.

Ward is working to maintain conditioning in hopes of returning in time for the NCAA Tournament, and possibly the Big Ten Tournament.

“I saw him running and he looked like he was running pretty good to me,” Izzo said. “I have appreciated the way Nick has handled this. He has been very upbeat and very helpful to the young guys. We will just keep our fingers crossed. We’ll just keep hoping everyday he keeps getting better. He said he is going to do everything he can to stay in shape. He said he wants to cut a few more pounds. So he’ll take care of himself.”

Without him, the Spartans' transition game, halfcourt offense, interior defense and depth along the front line suffer greatly. Ward is much-improved as an all-around player since earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last year. His absence will be felt.

Sophomore Xavier Tillman notched 19 points and 10 points in his second career start on Wednesday against Rutgers. Now, Tillman will tangle with Michigan’s Jon Teske, a massive, 7-foot-1, range-shooting obstacle who leads the Big Ten in blocked shots at 2.3 per game.

With Ward, part of the plan would be to run Teske 94 feet after made and missed shots and try to reduce Teske’s overall effectiveness, the way Michigan State wore down Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson last weekend.

Michigan State will still try to run without Ward, and with less depth along the front line, and still no proven back-up point guard. But the octane level and fuel mileage will suffer.

“Teske can hurt you inside, can hurt you outside, has tremendous size and gets up and down the floor pretty well,” Izzo said. “Listen, we’re not as good a running team without Nick in there. And Cassius (Winston) was tired at the end (of the Rutgers game). I just told him to get more sleep, eat better this week because I don’t plan on changing our style. I’m going to try to get him a little more rest here and there but sometimes I can, sometimes I can’t.”

Michigan State’s situation is less than ideal heading into today’s game (3:45 p.m., CBS), and in some ways could be considered dreadful.

But Izzo issued a proclamation to his team on Monday morning after it was learned that Ward would be out for the remainder of the regular season. Izzo told the team to give him three weeks of their life and he would wring everything he could out of this team in search of his ninth Big Ten championship and the program’s 15th.

“I want to go down there and win because we’re playing for a championship and they’re playing for a championship,” Izzo said. “There’s nothing else (about this rivalry) from past, present or future that’s going to affect it.”

In terms of pure basketball match-ups, Michigan has a wide share of advantages.