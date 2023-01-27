When a football program is attempting to build a championship level team, there's no time for days off. Whether it's traveling the country to visit high schools or hosting unofficial visits, the offseason is where champions are built. On Jan. 28, Michigan State will host another "junior day" where top talent from the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026 will come to East Lansing to see what the MSU hype is all about. Here are some the top athletes expected to be on campus this weekend, in no particular order:

1. David Stone

Michigan State is sitting well with elite four-star defensive tackle David Stone Jr. A strong relationship with pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan and the rest of the staff has put Michigan State in a great spot for Stone. He is the headliner of the weekend. There was some uncertainty with how things were with Stone after the departure of former defensive line coach Marco Coleman, so the fact that he is returning to campus for another unofficial visit so quickly (Stone was also on campus on Jan. 14) is a good sign. This weekend's visit will give Stone an opportunity to meet with new defensive line coach Diron Reynolds (read about Reynolds here).

2. Brandon Heyward

The offer sheet for 2024 four-star wide receiver Brandon Heyward is filling up fast. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Oak Ridge (Tennessee) native currently holds 16 offers, including from Michigan State, and is gaining a lot of attention. It's no surprise that Michigan State needs to start building its wide receiver room for the future. While the group is still fairly deep heading into 2023, Jayden Reed is heading to the NFL this year, and Keon Coleman and Tre Mosley could do the same in 2024. It's crucial that head coach Mel Tucker and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins continue to find talent to give their quarterbacks someone to throw to in the future, and Heyward is a top target in the 2024 cycle.

3. Justin Denson

Denson is listed as a wide receiver on his profile, but Michigan State is recruiting him as a defensive back. Michigan State needs to continue to build its secondary with talented players who can make an early impact. Justin Denson could be that guy in the future. Denson stands 6-foot-2 and has great speed and length. The 2024 athlete currently doesn't hold an offer from Michigan State, but it's a positive sign to see him travel from Rhode Island to East Lansing. If things go well this weekend, that offer from the Spartans could come soon. Denson has offers from Purdue, Maryland, West Virginia, Connecticut and others. He is a name to watch in the 2024 class.

4. Avery Gach

Avery Gach, a 2025 offensive lineman, is a major in-state target for offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. Gach currently holds 10 offers from big name schools such as Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. It is very early in his recruitment, but getting him back on campus is a positive development to keep the relationship strong. As a sophomore, Gach stands a whopping 6-foot-5, 265-pounds. He's now up to 285 pounds, according to his Twitter bio. Finding elite talent in-state is something that's huge for programs across the country. This won't be the first time Gach was in East Lansing for a visit as he was here in November of 2022 as well.