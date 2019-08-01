EAST LANSING – After practice on Thursday, SpartanMag caught up with senior safety David Dowell, who is now the most experienced defensive back on the Spartan roster.

Click HERE to watch our interview with Dowell, who describes his increased leadership role in a defensive backfield that no longer includes Khari Willis or Justin Layne, who are both in the NFL.

If you're not a SpartanMag member, here's how you can gain access: If you're not a SpartanMag member, here's how you can gain access:

Get a FREE 30-DAY TRIAL to SpartanMag, use Promo Code: Green2018:



