Darius Snow: 'The name of the game is hit'

East Lansing, Mich. - When Darius Snow moved from nickel back to inside linebacker during the off-season, the junior athlete says he called Uncle Percy for some advice.

"He just said the same thing he always says and that's play hard and hit someoby dwhen you get a chance to," Darius Snow said. "The name of the game is hit.'"

His uncle, Percy Snow, hit and tackled as well as anyone in Michigan State history. He started for the 1987 Rose Bowl team and won the Dick Butkus Award and Lombardi Award in 1989.

Darius Snow, who moved from nickel back to inside linebacker during the spring. He said he feels he's equipped to play a number of positions.

"We haven't done any testing but I'm faster and I would say that I'm more explosive (than last year)," Snow said. "In the weight room, I can do more. I squat more, power clean (more). I have a quicker first step and better with my hands. I really focused on that this spring and have gotten a lot better at it."

Snow started eight games at nickel back last season and started the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at safety.

COMP'S TAKE: Snow's move to inside linebacker for 2022 was requested by the coaching staff to make Michigan State faster and more versatile on defense. The question is whether Michigan State will prove to have enough depth and ability at the safety position to support Snow's move to linebacker.

Michigan State coaches used Snow at nickel back in 2021, and Angelo Grose at that position in 2020.

Grose moved to strong safety in 2021 and started 12 games at that position.

At the end of last season, Michigan State flip-flopped Grose and Snow for the bowl game, with Snow started at strong safety and Grose starting at nickel.

Michigan State coaches made the war room decision to keep Grose at safety for the 2022 season and move Snow to linebacker. That decision was based on hours of practice time game time and film study of each player and their strengths and weaknesses at the second and third levels of the defense.

Snow will give Michigan State some fast, thumping ability and coverage skills at linebacker. That's all well and good, as long as Grose improves at safety, next to Xavier Henderson, and if younger players develop beneath them on the second string.

Meanwhile, Snow possesses the ability to move to nickel in an instant, as he showed in the spring scrimmage.

Chester Kimbrough, who started 10 games at cornerback last year, is a strong candidate to start at nickel back in 2022. But against physical, run-heavy opponents like Michigan and Wisconsin, a Snow deployment at nickel back wouldn't be a surprise.



