Coming off its bye week, No. 24 Michigan State (1-1) has more than the Old Brass Spittoon at stake when it travels to Indiana for the Big Ten opener at night on Saturday.

“We (knew) it would probably be at night and knew this was going to be a big game for us,” Mark Dantonio said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “We needed to be ready for this game. We’ve put a lot into this. It's important that we play well.”

With a 1-1 record following a loss at Arizona State two weekends ago, Michigan State should play with a chip on its shoulder against Indiana.

“Our players have had an opportunity to sit on this and dwell on this a little bit and they have also had time to step away from football,” Dantonio said. “I'm looking forward to watching our players on Saturday night.”

The Spartans have had the upper hand in this match-up, with a series record of 45-15-2 against Indiana. Recent games, however, have been closer than the win-loss record in the series might indicate.

“IU has played us very well,” Dantonio said. “They expect to play us well again. It's been a close football game, even when there's been a couple of occasions where we've sort of distanced ourselves, it's been at the end of the game.”