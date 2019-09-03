EAST LANSING - Head coach Mark Dantonio brought a stern demeanor to Tuesday’s weekly press conference. He seemed most bothered by his team’s poor productivity in the rushing department during Friday’s 28-7 victory over Tulsa.





“I’m not in a panic situation,” Dantonio said. “We need to get busy. I’m sure nobody appreciates us running the ball for 67 yards, especially the guy in charge.”

