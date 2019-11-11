Dantonio, Treadwell remember Rogers' 'humble competitive spirit'
EAST LANSING - News of Charles Rogers’ passing, sadly, wasn’t a surprise at Michigan State’s Skandalaris Football Center, Monday.
New spread in the past several days that the former Spartan great was in need of a liver transplant, and was hospitalized, fighting for his life, battling cancer.
When word came Monday morning that Rogers had passed, head coach Mark Dantonio remembered his single season in the program with Rogers and a reunion they shared not long ago.
“I was here as an assistant coach during Charles’ first year on campus in 2000, and as a defense, we had to go against him in practice every day,” Dantonio said on Monday via a press release.
Michigan State wide receivers coach Don Treadwell was Rogers’ receivers coach at Michigan State from 2000 to 2002.
“Charles Rogers was a gifted young man,” Treadwell said in the release. “He had the total package as a premier wide receiver with size, speed and range, topped with an awesome competitive spirit, yet he was humble off the field. It was a privilege to have coached him. He’s a great Spartan warrior who will be deeply missed.”
Rogers, who won the 2002 Biletnikoff Award, is MSU’s all-time leader in touchdown catches with 27 and ranks third in school history in receiving yards (2,821) and eighth in catches (135), totals he accumulated in just two seasons (2001-02) with the Spartans.
Rogers caught a then school-record 68 passes for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior in 2002 and was selected No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2003 National Football League Draft.
He owns the top-two MSU single-season marks for receiving yards (1,470 in 2001 and 1,351 in 2002) and TD catches (14 in 2001 and 13 in 2002).
His 20.90 yards per catch during his career ranks second in the school record book, trailing only College Football Hall of Famer Kirk Gibson (20.96).
After a short, disappointing career in the NFL, Rogers spent his final years in Florida working at an auto repair shop. A story by Cody Tucker of the Lansing State Journal in 2017, “Finding Charles Rogers,” detailed Rogers’ return to campus in November of 2016, when the Spartans were in the midst of their worst season in 34 years.
“He stopped by the football building a few years ago and was really excited and honored to see his All-America plaque and Biletnikoff Award on display in the lobby,” Dantonio said.
Rogers’ Michigan State teammate, T.J. Duckett, organized Rogers’ visit to MSU’s campus.
"There are a lot of people who still care and love him,” Duckett said in the article. “I could see him and what it meant to him.”
Dantonio and longtime Michigan State strength coach Ken Mannie greeted Rogers with a hug.
From Tucker’s story in the Lansing State Journal:
“It was a beautiful thing,” Rogers said, wiping a tear off his left cheek. “It took so much off my shoulders, man. The joy I felt to see everybody, and no one throwing judgment on you was like I never left. I was just touched. I was in tears, man. I was really crying. Just the s*** I have been through, I didn’t know how they would respond to me.”
“They said, 'MSU is your home. You are always welcome.'”
In 2002, Rogers became only the second receiver to MSU history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, joining Plaxico Burress, who accomplished the feat in 1998-99.
Heartbroken, sad, hurt this morning to wake up and hear my brother Charles Rogers has passed on. Praying for his family! Rest up my brother. We Love You! Rest in Paradise Chuck— Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) November 11, 2019
Rogers led the Big Ten in receiving yards (112.6 per game) and TD receptions (13), while ranking third in receptions (5.67 per game). He also ranked among the NCAA leaders in TD catches (third with 13), receiving yards (eighth with 1,351) and receptions (tied for 27th with 68). Fifty-seven of his 68 receptions (84 percent) resulted in first downs.
With his 21-yard TD reception in the second quarter vs. Northwestern (Sept. 28), Rogers set both then NCAA and Big Ten records by catching a TD pass in his 13th consecutive regular-season game and his 14th straight game overall.
The 6-foot-2, 202-pound junior from Saginaw, Michigan, had six 100-yard receiving games in 2002, tying the single-season mark he set as a sophomore. He had a season-best 175 yards vs. Notre Dame (seven catches).
Rogers produced a school-record 12 career 100-yard receiving games, including a Spartan single-game record 270 yards vs. Fresno State (10 receptions) in the 2001 Silicon Valley Football Classic. Rogers accounted for 3,108 career all-purpose yards and his 29 career touchdowns rank 11th on MSU's career chart. He is the only Spartan receiver to record multiple 200-yard receiving games (school-record 270 vs. Fresno State in 2001 and 206 vs. Wisconsin in 2001).
Following his All-America career at Michigan State, Rogers became only the fourth Spartan player to be picked second overall in the history of the NFL Draft, joining quarterback Earl Morrall (1956, San Francisco 49ers), running back Clinton Jones (1967, Minnesota Vikings) and offensive tackle Tony Mandarich (1989, Green Bay Packers). Charles "Bubba" Smith is the only Michigan State player ever to be selected No. 1 overall (1967, Baltimore Colts) in the NFL Draft. Rogers spent three seasons (2003-05) in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.
Rogers had a promising debut with the Lions, catching two touchdown passes in a 42-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. However, he played only 15 games with the Lions. He caught 36 passes for 440 yards and four TDs in his NFL career.
“I feel strongly had he not suffered unfortunate injuries, he would have gone on to become an excellent NFL wide receiver,” former Lions coach Steve Mariucci said in a press release, Monday. “Charles was our first draft choice in my time with the Lions, and having the opportunity to select a premier player from Michigan State and a local Saginaw standout athlete was tremendously exciting. In coaching Charles, his talent and ability were very evident early on in his career.”
Rogers sustained two broken collarbone injuries and later acknowledged an addiction to pain killers and extensive drug use. He failed NFL drug tests and his playing career was over by 2005. After football, he was jailed for driving while drunk and violation of probation. But he’s remembered with fondness by the people who knew him at Michigan State.
“The Spartan football family is deeply saddened to learn the news of Charles Rogers passing away," Dantonio said. "We send our condolences to his family, friends and former teammates during this difficult time."