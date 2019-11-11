EAST LANSING - News of Charles Rogers’ passing, sadly, wasn’t a surprise at Michigan State’s Skandalaris Football Center, Monday.

New spread in the past several days that the former Spartan great was in need of a liver transplant, and was hospitalized, fighting for his life, battling cancer.

When word came Monday morning that Rogers had passed, head coach Mark Dantonio remembered his single season in the program with Rogers and a reunion they shared not long ago.

“I was here as an assistant coach during Charles’ first year on campus in 2000, and as a defense, we had to go against him in practice every day,” Dantonio said on Monday via a press release.

Michigan State wide receivers coach Don Treadwell was Rogers’ receivers coach at Michigan State from 2000 to 2002.

“Charles Rogers was a gifted young man,” Treadwell said in the release. “He had the total package as a premier wide receiver with size, speed and range, topped with an awesome competitive spirit, yet he was humble off the field. It was a privilege to have coached him. He’s a great Spartan warrior who will be deeply missed.”

Rogers, who won the 2002 Biletnikoff Award, is MSU’s all-time leader in touchdown catches with 27 and ranks third in school history in receiving yards (2,821) and eighth in catches (135), totals he accumulated in just two seasons (2001-02) with the Spartans.

Rogers caught a then school-record 68 passes for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior in 2002 and was selected No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2003 National Football League Draft.

He owns the top-two MSU single-season marks for receiving yards (1,470 in 2001 and 1,351 in 2002) and TD catches (14 in 2001 and 13 in 2002).

His 20.90 yards per catch during his career ranks second in the school record book, trailing only College Football Hall of Famer Kirk Gibson (20.96).

After a short, disappointing career in the NFL, Rogers spent his final years in Florida working at an auto repair shop. A story by Cody Tucker of the Lansing State Journal in 2017, “Finding Charles Rogers,” detailed Rogers’ return to campus in November of 2016, when the Spartans were in the midst of their worst season in 34 years.

“He stopped by the football building a few years ago and was really excited and honored to see his All-America plaque and Biletnikoff Award on display in the lobby,” Dantonio said.

Rogers’ Michigan State teammate, T.J. Duckett, organized Rogers’ visit to MSU’s campus.

"There are a lot of people who still care and love him,” Duckett said in the article. “I could see him and what it meant to him.”

Dantonio and longtime Michigan State strength coach Ken Mannie greeted Rogers with a hug.

From Tucker’s story in the Lansing State Journal:

“It was a beautiful thing,” Rogers said, wiping a tear off his left cheek. “It took so much off my shoulders, man. The joy I felt to see everybody, and no one throwing judgment on you was like I never left. I was just touched. I was in tears, man. I was really crying. Just the s*** I have been through, I didn’t know how they would respond to me.”

“They said, 'MSU is your home. You are always welcome.'”

In 2002, Rogers became only the second receiver to MSU history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, joining Plaxico Burress, who accomplished the feat in 1998-99.