LANSING - Mark Dantonio has spoken at the annual Michigan High School Football Coaches Association "Winners Circle" Clinic every year since he became head coach at Michigan State in 2007.

In past years, he has addressed the group of state-wide coaches as a new head coach, as a Big Ten champion, a Rose Bowl champion, a College Football Playoff participant, a sub-.500 coach trying to orchestrate a bounce-back, a successful bounce-back coach, and this year as the head man of a Spartan program that didn’t hit expectations, record-wise, in 2018 due largely to an avalanche of injuries, but always as a coach who didn’t offer excuses, only advice.

On Friday, he stood before a group of more than 250 high school head coaches and assistant coaches at the Lansing Radisson with his typically comprehensive presentation which ranged from big-picture philosophy (“I believe all people are inherently good”) to the most minute detail (“we continually talk about driving your back leg to get power.”)

He offered advice and direction on program construction, to coaches of the biggest schools in the state, and to those who oversee the smallest 8-man football rosters.

Dantonio has won 107 games at Michigan State, and three Big Ten Championships. He’s overseen legendary moments, and a some tumultuous tests. On Friday, he drew what will undoubtedly be the largest single-speaker audience of the three-day event. He held their interest, and their respect.

Following Dantonio’s presentation, John Herrington, president of the MHFCA and the winningest coach in Michigan high school football history, kept Dantonio on stage and told the audience of coaches: “Mark has never turned down our request to come talk to us and I appreciate that.”

Those words were met with strong applause. Conspicuously absent was Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh spoke at this event in January of 2016, a few weeks after he was hired. But he hasn’t been back since, and neither have any of his assistants.

Dantonio’s defensive coordinator, Mike Tressel, and new offensive coordinator, Brad Salem, spoke on Friday.

Other speakers this weekend included Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

During Friday’s presentation, Dantonio was frank and humble about recent shortcomings, including simple plays that went awry at the Redbox Bowl. He mentioned a breakdown in protection assignment on a failed fourth-and-one pass against Oregon, and bobbled shot gun snap that became a Brian Lewerke interception. “You can just throw it away, or take a sack even if it takes you out of field goal range,” Dantonio said. “But he tried to make a play. It’s not a perfect game. It never is.”

He said coaches can train players for every angle, but sometimes a win or a loss can come down to the simplest procedure, such as fielding a snap for a field goal attempt. And then when the snap is mishandled, as was the case in the final minutes of the Redbox Bowl, the emergency escape plan to create a completed pass wasn’t executed properly as right wing Raequan Williams took his route too far downfield.

So now the Spartans are getting back to work for the 2019 season, with hopes of big-picture strength and small-item sharpness. Dantonio’s slide show presentation on Friday included his program’s outline to focus on “10 Major Things in 100 days.” Those things aren’t meant for print, but they will serve as the team’s training and behavior compass during the march toward spring practice.

Players have been given a vision of what the coaches believe they can become. They have taken an oath of sorts that begins with the pledge, “In order to go to Indianapolis and win, I will …”

Each player finishes that sentence differently.