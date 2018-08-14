EAST LANSING – Mark Dantonio didn’t say much about his team’s recent scrimmage, but he does seem pleased with where they're at entering the dog days of training camp.

“It’s been a good camp thus far,” Dantonio said. “We just keep trying to work situations every single day that we would see in a game. Install and work situations. That’s what we do day in and day out.”

Dantonio used his team's first scrimmage as an opportunity to evaluate underclassman.

“We played a lot, and got a lot of guys work,” Dantonio said. “We had a chance to get our younger players on film a lot. I thought it was important to see where they were at and where they stood.”

Tyler Higby continues to lead Matt Allen in the competition at center.

“Right now, Tyler is the No. 1 center,” Dantonio said. “Matt is going to play. He’s a young player and he continues to improve so we’ll see how it all shakes out.”

Higby played 13 games, including seven starts, last season. He totaled 743 plays on the o-line as a sophomore.