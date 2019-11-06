Dantonio, Spartans moving on with three new starters
EAST LANSING - No team in the country has endured a tougher three-game stretch than Michigan State did when the Spartans faced three teams ranked No. 8 or better in matchups against Wisconsin, Ohio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news