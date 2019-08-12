EAST LANSING – Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio briefed members of the media for the first time since his team began practicing in pads, while reflected on his team’s first training camp scrimmage prior to Monday’s practice.

“The scrimmage on Saturday was very good,” Dantonio said. “We got a lot down, 140 plus plays, all kinds of different situations, everybody got a lot of reps.”

Dantonio indicated that the offense won the scrimmage with a late touchdown on fourth-and-17. He did not say which quarterback threw the touchdown pass or which player made the scrimmage-winning catch.

“I think we are hungry, and I think we are becoming much more confident in a lot of respects,” Dantonio said of his offense. "We’ve got a lot of live work against each other and when you do that there is going to be bumps and bruises. But you’ve got to find out some things.”

Dantonio lauded the play of Michigan State’s quarterbacks in the scrimmage.

“(Brian) Lewerke had a good day,” Dantonio said. “(Rocky) Lombardi a good day. Theo day is really coming along.”

Dantonio also praised the effort of Michigan State’s tailbacks.

“All four of them looked good,” said Dantonio, who indicated that freshman Anthony Williams is out temporarily with the minor injury.

Dantonio also shared his first comments on the late addition of Belleville defensive tackle Jalen Hunt, who was at practice on Monday. Hunt is eligible to play this season and will go on scholarship in 2020.