News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 14:22:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Dantonio see a bright future at WR with influx of '20 talent

Ricky White totaled 1,319 receiver yards and 16 touchdowns while helping Marietta to a 7-A championship in Georgia as high school senior.
Ricky White totaled 1,319 receiver yards and 16 touchdowns while helping Marietta to a 7-A championship in Georgia as high school senior. (Rivals.com)
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

EAST LANSING – Mark Dantonio was asked several questions about using the NCAA transfer portal to address current program needs during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday afternoo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}