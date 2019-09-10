News More News
Dantonio Press Conference: On Devils, Duffy, concerts & more

EAST LANSING - Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio discusses the upcoming game against Arizona State, the Spartans' performance against Western Michigan, his thoughts on being on the verge of breaking Duffy Daugherty's school record for wins, and Daugherty's impact on college football and America, and Dantonio's reflections on his career, dating back to his first trip to East Lansing as a Kansas assistant, and other things, including his first concert (the Eagles).

Watch the press conference HERE.

