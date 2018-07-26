CHICAGO - Having 19 returning starters from a 10-win season puts Michigan State at an advantage for 2018 in terms of raw experience.

Perhaps of equal importance, Mark Dantonio says his returning players are the right type of personalities, too.

"We have more leadership this year than maybe ever before," Dantonio said. "There is no question in my mind this year, a strength of our football team is our leadership and our experience and how we treat each other. I'm very impressed on how we go about our business in terms of how we relate to each other."

In addition to Khari Willis, Brian Lewerke and LJ Scott as team representatives at Big Ten Media Days, Dantonio said: “We could probably have brought an additional five guys this year."

Like who?

“You could certainly bring Joe Bachie, Felton Davis, Raequan Williams, Kenny Willekes, Andrew Dowell," Dantonio said.

Dantonio was especially animated about Chicago native Raequan Williams.

“Raequan Williams has a dream to be mayor of Chicago," Dantonio said. "Write it down. It could happen. It could happen. "He is a very grounded individual, very pleasant person, quick to smile, quick to laugh. He prepares very hard. You can count on him as a person. He’s a joy to be around. I really believe that if he wanted to do something like that (become mayor of Chicago), he could. He has a gift. And I'm campaigning for him, by the way, in the city."