Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-11 06:35:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Dantonio non-specific on what type of offense Salem will run

Ikhjheyifb58aslwacdb
Brad Salem with Josiah Scott, prior to the 2017 Green-White Game
Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag.com
@JimComparoni
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

EAST LANSING - Of Mark Dantonio’s staff restructuring announcement on Thursday, no move moved the needle like the promotion of Brad Salem from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Salem wil...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}