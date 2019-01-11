Dantonio non-specific on what type of offense Salem will run
EAST LANSING - Of Mark Dantonio’s staff restructuring announcement on Thursday, no move moved the needle like the promotion of Brad Salem from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Salem wil...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news