EAST LANSING - Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio discusses the state of his team heading into this week's rivalry game against Michigan.

Dantonio revealed that junior tight end Matt Dotson is out for the year with an achilles tear.





Dantonio said junior cornerback Josiah Scott is expected to play. Scott missed most of the second half of Saturday’s game against Illinois with a lower body injury.

Michigan State (4-5) is coming off a heart-wrenching 37-34 loss to Illinois. Michigan State squandered a 28-3 first half lead, and a 31-10 fourth-quarter lead.

The Spartans are in bounce-back mode, again.

“We will compete, we will play hard,” Dantonio said. “We just can’t make mistakes to beat ourselves. You look at our season, we have beaten ourselves in some respects. You’re playing a good football team this time as well. You can’t turn it over.





“We got five hundred and whatever yards of offense (against Illinois), but the turnovers, the quick scores were the issue,” Dantonio said.



