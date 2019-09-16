News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 12:30:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Dantonio looking for his team to turn the page on difficult loss

Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

Coming off a devastating 10-7 loss to Arizona State, Michigan State finds itself stumbling into the start of Big Ten competition.“We need to get ready for the Big Ten Conference and put this behind...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}