Dantonio helped recommend Haller, impressed with Tucker

East Lansing, Mich. - Mark Dantonio hadn’t done interviews on campus, or anywhere for that matter, since the day he stepped down from the Michigan State head football coaching job on Feb. 13, 2020.

But on Tuesday, during Alan Haller’s introductory press event at Breslin Center, Dantonio was on hand as a key figure in the proceedings.

Dantonio spoke about Michigan State as “we” and voiced his gratitude for being invited by the university president, and head football coach Mel Tucker, to remain a visible supporter and occasional resource.

Dantonio was one of 12 people, six men and six women, tapped by Dr. Samuel Stanley to be part of the university president’s advisory committee to find Michigan State’s next athletic director, after Bill Beekman stepped down on Aug. 5.

Dantonio had first-hand experience of working with Haller when Dantonio was head football coach and Haller was deputy athletic director.

Dantonio took time to consider other candidates who were being evaluated by Stanley and the committee but ultimately recommended Haller.

“The longer it went, he fit the profile of what we were looking for,” Dantonio said. “When you start checking all the boxes of what you wanted, he was checking all the boxes.

"The more you looked at all the different prospects, and checking the boxes, and trying to fit people in different boxes, and what’s important here, it was very important that I recommend a guy that could work with donors, could work with the Board of Trustees, could work with coaches, could work with student-athletes, and start checking the boxes. He fit the mold.

“I think he’s an incredible man. I’ve gotten to know him over the course of time, more as a person who supported me from an assistant athletic director standpoint.”

During the latter stages of Dantonio’s 13-year head coaching career at Michigan State, Dantonio leaned on Haller for help in fund raising for many of the new staff positions within the football program, and also for the beginning stages of MSU’s current facility upgrades.

What did Dantonio see in Haller during that time?

“Patience, intuition,” Dantonio said. “He’s for you: ‘How can I help you get better, how can I help you move your program forward?’

“In talking to Coach Tucker, I think those were some of the things he felt as well.

“When you think about Alan, he’s all about the team. He’s a team guy. And this is now his team and he will do an outstanding job. A lot of people will rally around him, especially the student-athlete."

The only thing Haller lacks is time spent as the head man of the department. But that didn’t stop Mark Hollis from becoming arguably the best athletic director in school history when he was elevated to the top job in 2008 without experience as the head man.

“As you grow up in athletics - I can just speak from my own transition from a player, to a G.A., to assistant coach, coordinator, and head coach - are you ever really ready?” Dantonio said. “There’s going to be things that you experience for the first time. You are going to learn from those things, but if you can lead, great things are possible. I’ve always felt that he can lead.”

Dantonio believes it's a plus that Haller has spent many years at Michigan State.

“I think it makes it a destination job for him,” Dantonio said. “There is no question in my mind that as you build continuity in anything you do, you get better. He has been here in a lot of different facets - as a player, police officer, assistant athletic director, deputy athletic director, now athletic director. So he’ll be able to take all of those experiences and bring those forward in a position of leadership.

“I’m so excited for him. I just know he’ll do a great job because he cares. You saw him speak with conviction up there; it’s important to him.

“I’m proud of what he will bring to Michigan State and proud of what he will bring to college athletics in general. He truly has a place to stand and I think he impact many, many people.”

Dantonio has also been excited by the progress Mel Tucker is showing in year two as his successor as MSU’s head coach.

“I think Mel has done a great job,” Dantonio said. “He’s very innovative. Motivating. He’s an extremely hard worker. He’s an excellent football coach.

“I spent time with him at Ohio State and obviously at Michigan State too. Fast learner. Puts players in the right position to be successful. It’s a thrill for him in terms of what went down this past Friday night and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Dantonio was on the sidelines for MSU’s spring scrimmage in April, and was on hand for at least one practice during preseason camp in August.

“I’m very appreciative of that because I want to be around Michigan State and I want to be around Michigan State football,” Dantonio said. “That’s not the norm sometimes. So I’m very appreciative of that and honored to be a part of the program forever.”