EAST LANSING - Mark Dantonio announced the reshuffling of his offensive coaching staff during a press conference at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Skandalaris Center.

"We were not productive to where we needed to be," Dantonio said. "I've decided that we need to make changes on that side of the ball."

Brad Salem is moving to offensive coordinator from quarterbacks, where he replaces Dave Warner, who will coach quarterbacks. Jim Bollman is moving from tight ends to O-line, where he replaces Mark Staten who will coach tight ends and coordinator special teams.

"I believe he has an innovative, creative mind," Dantonio said of Salem. "I've always been impressed with him when he's stood in front of a group. He brings energy, confidence."

Salem, according to Dantonio, had been offered offensive coordinator jobs at Power Five conference programs each of the past three off-seasons seasons.

Dantonio had considered Salem for the coordinator position when he promoted Warner to replace Treadwell as offensive coordinator following the 2010 season.

Salem will also coach Michigan State's running backs.

“I’m trying to create circulation," Dantonio said. "We didn’t need to cut off a limb. We have good coaches. These are the same coaches that went 34-5. We needed to shake it up."

Don Treadwell replaces Terrance Samuel as Michigan State's wide receiver coach. Samuel moves to defense where he'll assist Paul Haynes in the secondary.

"He has been a wide receiver coach all of his life," Dantonio said of Treadwell.

Bollman has been offensive line coach at Michigan State in the past, under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.

Warner was quarterbacks coach at Michigan State prior to being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2013.

Staten was tight ends coach prior to being promoted to offensive line coach in 2013.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel added the title of assistant head coach.

"His side of the ball has played dynamically," Dantonio said of Tressel. "He deserves to be in a position of leadership. He has a bright future ahead of him."

* Dantonio also announced that Brian Lewerke likely will not need off-season surgery for his recovering shoulder. Dantonio said Michigan State is not looking to add a graduate transfer quarterback.

* Dantonio said walk-on punter William Przystup will transfer from Michigan State. Przystup served as MSU’s punter in the Redbox Bowl. He was the fifth punter Michigan State used in 2018. Four-year starting punter Jake Hartbarger will return for a sixth year of eligibility and Michigan State signed a punter in December as part of the 2019 recruiting class in Australian Jack Bouwmeester.

More to come at SpartanMag.com.