Dantonio discusses pass defense breakdowns
EAST LANSING - Michigan State coaches on Sunday carved into film of Saturday’s 40-31 victory over Indiana, with the strongest microscope centering on the Spartans’ pass defense.Indiana quarterback ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news