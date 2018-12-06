Dantonio, Cristobal relish quality match-up of MSU, Oregon
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio and Oregon coach Mario Cristobal took time out from the frantic recruiting run-up to early signing day (Dec. 19) to hold a joint press conference on Thursday at t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news