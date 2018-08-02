EAST LANSING – Michigan State appears to have the pieces necessary to contend for a Big Ten championship

“We’ve got depth, and I think we’ve got very good skill players to go along with that,” said Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio on the first day of practice. “Right now, there is a lot of retention. The challenge will be to see if our young players can catch up.”

Now, its time to put in work.

“The bottom can drop out on you at any time, but the message I think our players understand, and need to continue to understand is, do the work," Dantonio said. "Do the work up front, and when you get an opportunity to play, be ready to play.”

Dantonio continues laud team chemistry as a strength of his current team.

“I’ve been saying for the last six months that this team is good with chemistry,” Dantonio said. “It’s as good as I’ve seen really. I don’t want to speak ill of other teams, but its as good as I’ve seen.”