NATIONAL SIGNING DAY OFFER - Buy a monthly subscription, and we'll give you an additional two months free. That is three months for just $9.95. Start here (promo code: NSD3for1 )

EAST LANSING - The winningest coach in Michigan State football history has stepped down.





Mark Dantonio, who won 133 games, three Big Ten championships, three more Big Ten divisional championships and seven bowl games, announced his retirement today.





Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will serve as acting head coach until a replacement is determined.

Dantonio held a meeting with his team, beginning at approximately 2:50 p.m.

"Today marks one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever made here at Michigan State," said Dantonio via an official statement. "I would first like to thank our fans, alumni, and our administration; both past and present staff and especially our current and past players and coaches for all their support, hard work and dedication over these past 13 years. You have truly helped make my dreams come true.

"Every February since 2007, I have reset this program in preparation for the next year's challenges. After much reflection and discussion with my family, I feel that it is now time for change as we enter into a new decade of Michigan State Football.

"I have told our players on many occasions that 'Michigan State is bigger than any one person. Someday there will be someone else here talking to you from this podium.' That day has come.

"There have been so many amazing life moments in the last 13 years. When I reflect, I think of our Big Ten Championship games, our Big Ten Championships, the big games, the playoffs, the bowl wins, the moments, the milestones, the graduates, the NFL opportunities and finally, and perhaps most importantly, the relationships made.

"This job has always been a 24/7, 365 day-a-year position. There is no down time and it is filled with the demands and challenges of managing games, players, coaches, recruits, donors, staff, media, an enthusiastic fan base and competition at the very highest level. I will miss it all but feel the sacrifices that I have made away from my family must now become my priority at this time in my life. "My plan is to stay on within the university and athletic department in a role involving special projects, especially transitioning our players, both current and incoming, to their next challenges.

"It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve as the head football coach at Michigan State University. I will forever be a Spartan."

Dantonio was expected to add three signees to the 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, including Georgia running back Jordon Simmons. Simmons was stunned by the news today.

“I have to sit down with my family tonight and discuss it because we were all locked in and to get that news the day before signing day in shocking," Simmons told Rivals.com analyst Chad Simmons.

SpartanMag.com will have more news and analysis as the story develops.