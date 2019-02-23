Position preview: offensive line, post Fincher commitment
Michigan State coaches started their 2020 class and offensive line class off with a boom, securing a commitment from Dallas Fincher. I'm going to take a look at some of the other top offensive line...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news